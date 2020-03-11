MCHENRY, Ill.—Cinderella can dance no more.
The Hononegah boys basketball team saw its season come to a close Wednesday night at the hands of St. Charles North in the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals, as the Indians fell 56-49.
A poor start doomed the Indians, who never had a lead in the contest. Hononegah 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, but made strides in the second half with St. Charles North star Connor Linke on the bench with two fouls.
By halftime, the Indians had pared the lead down to 24-17. After three quarters, the St. Charles North lead was 34-25.
Hononegah had one last run in them, cutting the North Stars lead to 39-33 with 3:59 left.
Isiah Zawlocki led the Indians with 17 points, while Trent DeVries and Chris Akelaitis each had 10 points.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Indians, who finished with a record of 15-20 on the season.
The North Stars advance to take on Cary Grove in the sectional finals Friday night in McHenry.
