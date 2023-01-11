ROCKTON—Sometimes it was an errant pass that was grabbed by a defender, other times it was a fumble of the ball in transition, and every once in a while, it was just a straight up steal.
No matter the method, turnovers plagued the Hononegah boys basketball team in its 47-42 loss to Rockford Jefferson on Wednesday night.
“We came out flat,” junior guard Cole Warren said. “They came out with energy. We were just being lazy with the ball.”
The Indians (4-14, 2-7 NIC-10) looked sluggish to start as the J-Hawks (4-11, 2-7) made some nice shots in the first quarter while limiting Honoegah’s offensive abilities.
“We got out of the gates a little slowly tonight,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “We needed to pick up the energy. Sometimes when the shots aren't falling, you need to find different ways to score.”
Despite playing a bit sloppily on offense, the Indians only trailed 14-12 after the first quarter.
Jefferson hit two layups and a three to go up 21-13 early in the second quarter, but then 6-foot-6 senior Adam Steege took over the game.
Steege scored six of Hononegah’s eight second-quarter points, including a nice basket when he jumped up on a missed free throw and got the ball back into the basket.
“Adam’s great,” Warren said. “Offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, put backs. You can dump it down to him, and he’s a big contributor to this team.”
Steege made it a one-point game, but Jefferson sunk a trey to make it 24-20 at halftime.
The Indians’ defense kept them in the game as the offense struggled to find consistency.
“We tried to switch things up a little bit on them and keep them off balance,” Schmidt said. “There were times it looked really good. We needed to do a better job boxing out in rebounding. That was a huge factor for us tonight.”
Hononegah came out of the locker room looking more aggressive and defensively sound.
Junior James Schomburg stole the ball and hit a layup to begin the second half, a sign of things to come for a big 18-point third quarter.
Jefferson held a 32-27 lead, but Steege often placed himself under the basket, waiting for a pass he could easily hit into the bucket. Warren hit a three and Houi forced a turnover and hit a layup as the Indians went ahead 38-32 into the fourth quarter.
“We started to play with more energy,” Schmidt said. “We had more anticipation on defense. We got a lot of steals and created some turnovers with deflections.”
But Hononegah’s own turnover issues still persisted, as Indians’ turnovers turned into Jefferson points in the fourth quarter.
“Some of them we need to help the passer out by shortening up the passes and being in the right spot,” Schmidt said. “And some of them, we just need to do a better job of delivering the ball to guys on time.”
Meanwhile, the J-Hawks kept a lid on the basket as the offensive surge ended for the Indains.
Despite the setbacks, Hononegah still held a 42-41 lead with just a few minutes left, but a foul led to two free throws that gave the J-Hawks the lead.
Jefferson went 6-of-6 from the stripe down the stretch while its stout defense prevented Hononegah from hitting a bucket as they held on for the win.
Steege led the team with 16 points while also contributing numerous rebounds on offense and defense.
“He does a nice job finishing around the basket,” Schmidt said. “And he does a great job using his size and length to give our guards a big target to get to. He's playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
• BOXSCORE:
ROCK. JEFFERSON 47, HONONEGAH 43
RJ……..14 10 8 15—47
Hono….12 8 18 4—42
ROCKFORD JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Ka. Stone 1 0-0 2, Williams 4 4-4 14, Primes 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 4-5 10, Tyler 2 4-4 9, Ke. Stone 3 0-0 7, Gathright 0 0-2 0, Gaines 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 12-15 47.
HONO (fg ft-fta pts)—Kemmet 1 0-1 2, Houi 1 2-4 4, Claudy 1 0-0 2, Warren 4 1-2 12, Schomburg 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 0-0 2, Tholin 1 0-0 2, Steege 8 0-1 16. Totals: 18 3-8 42.
3-pointers: RJ 5 (Williams 2, Tyler, Ke. Stone, Gaines), Hono 3 (Warren 3). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: RJ 13, Hono 14.