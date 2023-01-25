ROCKTON—Missing top scorers Isaiah Houi and Adam Steege, the Hononegah boys basketball team turned to perimeter shooting and stout defense in an attempt to take down Rockford Guilford.
And after two quarters of blocked shots, steals and sinking three-pointers, the Indians looked poised to upset the NIC-10-leading Vikings with a 31-31 tie at halftime.
But Guilford came out of the locker room with a newfound intensity, finding success in the paint while piling up the points on treys on its way to a 68-45 win on Wednesday night.
“I’m really proud of our team for how we came out of the gate,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “Playing without Isaiah and Adam, we weren't going to use that as an excuse tonight. And we came out and played hard.”
The Indians looked just fine without the two starters as senior Cole Warren knocked down back-to-back threes to get out to a 6-2 lead.
Junior Darian Tholin sunk a trey to make it 9-5, and after the Vikings grabbed the lead back, he scored eight of Hononegah’s next 10 points to give it a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.
“We were getting to the rim,” Tholin said. “We were just making a lot of shots. We wanted to get as many passes as we can on a possession and find the best shot. Don't force anything that we don't need to.”
Junior Landon Claudy’s trey made it 29-21 in favor of the Indians (4-19, 2-9 NIC-10), whose defense had limited Guilford’s production with aggressive defensive possessions.
“The Vikings are a very talented team,” Schmidt said. “They've got a couple of the best players in the conference. We were staying aware of where their shooters were and where their playmakers were. We did a good job fighting and scrapping and trying to rebound as a team.”
Guilford scored ten straight points before senior Jeremiah Olson hit a layup to make it 31-all at halftime.
Then, the disastrous third quarter struck.
The Vikings outscored Hononegah 25-5 in the third quarter as the Indians couldn’t seem to find the basket while Guilford (16-7, 10-20) lived by it.
“They turned some turnovers into easy transition baskets and that got them going,” Schmidt said. “They have guys that can finish around the hoop and that can make threes. So, you couple that with a good defensive team that can pressure, and they flipped the switch in the second half.”
When it was all said and done, the Vikings held a 58-36 lead, prompting both teams to clear the bench in the fourth quarter.
Tholin stepped up in the absence of both Houi, driving to the basket to hit layups, and of Steege, using his strength to grab rebounds. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
“I was happy to see him attack the basket,” Schmidt said. “He wasn't settling for jump shots, he was driving, drawing some contact and finishing around the basket. It was good to see.”