ROCKTON—Missing top scorers Isaiah Houi and Adam Steege, the Hononegah boys basketball team turned to perimeter shooting and stout defense in an attempt to take down Rockford Guilford.

And after two quarters of blocked shots, steals and sinking three-pointers, the Indians looked poised to upset the NIC-10-leading Vikings with a 31-31 tie at halftime.

Recommended for you