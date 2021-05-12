ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team wasn’t exactly defenseless Wednesday.
In fact, the Indians displayed some of their best glove-work of the season.
But when they were at the plate facing off against Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz, it was pretty much no contest.
The University of Valparaiso recruit allowed only three hits and struck out 11 batters in posting a 3-0 shutout that likely sealed the NIC-10 championship for the Huskies.
For good measure, Nietz provided her own offense, jacking a two-out, three-run homer off Braxton Brown in the fifth inning.
Nietz’s pitching, however, was what really stymied the Indians.
“She’s so good; she has a lot of movement on her pitches and she uses both sides of the plate,” Hononegah shortstop Kendall Johnson said. “You never know what’s coming. She hits her spots so well.
“What makes it really tough is we go from facing really slow pitching against other teams in the league and then we see her. It’s difficult to adjust.”
Hononegah head coach Dan Bohn hoped for a little more punch out of his attack.
“It came down to hitting and we had 10 strikeouts from our 4-5-6-7 batters in the middle of the order,” he said. “When you get runners on base those are the people you count on to come through and hit. We just didn’t put the ball in play.
“The bright spot was our defense,” Bohn said. “We made a lot of great plays. Kendall was really a leader making some fantastic plays at shortstop. (Catcher) Dani (Franz) fields a bunt and comes up firing to first to Josci (Bennett) covering the bag, who sees the runner taking too wide a turn at third and throws a dime there for a slick double play.
“Defensively we were there, but offensively we still need some work.”
Bohn said fans forget how young the Indians are.
“We have nine underclassmen who probably haven’t seen a lot of pitching like Cheyenne,” he said. “We’re going to get better and better as we go.”
Harlem put the first two runners on in the fifth inning and advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Marie Swanson then hit a sharp ground ball to shortstop Johnson who fired home with Franz tagging Jenna McIntyre for the second out.
That brought up Nietz, who had backed center fielder Briella Sendele to the fence in the third inning. This time all Sendele and left fielder Natalie Williams could do was watch her towering drive leave the ballpark.
Bohn brought in sophomore Sierra Armstrong to finish the inning and work a quiet sixth and seventh. He had visited the mound in the fifth. Did he regret not going to Armstrong earlier?
“I really try not to second-guess myself,” he said. “I will say that Sierra pitched extremely well and earned some more opportunities in the circle.”
The Indians’ best threats came early. In the first inning, Johnson walked, Sendele singled with two outs and they moved up on a wild pitch. Nietz got out of the jam with a strikeout. She struck out the side in the third after Amanda Williams had beat out an infield single and Johnson had walked.
The Indians (12-3) had lost to Harlem 5-2 earlier in the season.
• UP NEXT: Hononegah travels to Belvidere Friday.
• BOXSCORE:
Harlem…..000 030 0—3-6-1
Hononegah..000 000 0—0-3-0
HARLEM (ab-r-h-rbi)—Schwanke, rf, 4-1-1-0; Bibby, ss, 3-0-0-0; Swanson, 1b, 2-1-1-0; Nietz, p, 3-1-1-3; Howard, 2-0-1-0; Banks, lf, 1-0-0-0; Albright, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Steiner, cf, 2-0-0-0; Wilder, c, 3-0-0-0; McIntyre, 2b, 2-0-1-0. Totals: 25-3-6-3.
HONONEGAH (ab-r-h-rbi)—Bennett, 2b, 3-0-0-0; A. Williams, 3b-c, 4-0-1-0; Johnson, ss, 1-0-1-0; Sendele, cf, 3-0-1-0; Clutter, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Franz, c-1b, 2-0-0-0; N. Williams, lf, 2-0-0-0; Armstrong, 1b-p, 3-0-0-0; Kinney, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 26-0-3-0.
HR—Nietz. SB—Johnson, Sendele.
PItching: Harlem, Nietz (7.0 inn., 3 hits, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 SO). Hononegah, Brown (4 2-3 inn., 6 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Armstrong 2 1-3, 0 hits, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). W—Nietz. L—Brown.