ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team entered the top of the seventh inning with a 5-2 lead and a guarantee of at least a share of the NIC-10 title in sight.

Some defensive miscues and a few hard hit balls later, Freeport had surged ahead to take a 7-5 advantage and, after the Indians couldn’t muster up a comeback, jumped back into a tie for first place with Hononegah.

