ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team entered the top of the seventh inning with a 5-2 lead and a guarantee of at least a share of the NIC-10 title in sight.
Some defensive miscues and a few hard hit balls later, Freeport had surged ahead to take a 7-5 advantage and, after the Indians couldn’t muster up a comeback, jumped back into a tie for first place with Hononegah.
“We’ve been playing pretty well as a team, but we beat ourselves up in that seventh inning,” junior Landen Seymour said. “Our fielding’s been clean all year, and a couple of errors got to us tonight, it blew the lead.”
The inning started ominously after Mason Lei reached on an infield hit that the Indians’ turn into an out on most nights. Hononegah pitcher Evan Sayles got a pop up, but a walk and single loaded the bases.
Zac Matz lasered a ball that got past third baseman Jeremiah Olson and a mishandle of the ball by the left fielder made it 5-4.
Jakob Deleo came in to pitch, but Cam Verner smacked another hit towards Olson, who couldn’t stop it from going into the outfield. The throw into second went past the bag, allowing another run to score. All of the sudden, the Pretzels (21-6-2, 14-2 NIC-10) were up 6-5, and an RBI double tacked on another run.
“We didn’t get in front of a couple of balls that we could have gotten in front of and just knocked down,” head coach Matt Simpson said. “We were able to reiterate the importance of getting outs on ground balls and not walking kids, no matter who you’re playing.”
Maddux Hibbard started the bottom half with a single, but a double play erased it. A walk and infield single brought two more on, but Deleo struck out to end the game.
“I’m glad it was this week and not next week,” Simpson said of the uncharacteristic night from his Indians. “We can learn from this. If it happens next week (in the playoffs), you can’t learn from it because the season’s over.”
The Indians (23-6, 14-2) had taken down Freeport 6-0 on Monday to take sole possession of first place, and for a season sweep after a big fifth inning.
Trailing 2-1, the Indians loaded the bases with no outs after a single and two walks. Ryan Hamilton blooped a single into right field to tie it up, and Zander Koch scored on a wild pitch for the lead.
Olson added a sac fly in the big fifth, and Seymour made it 5-2 in the sixth after an RBI infield single.
“Landen has been our catalyst all year,” Simpson said. “Him, Maddux and Ryan have all been solid, but Landen sets the table for us. How he goes is how the team seems to go at times.”
Seymour went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in the leadoff spot. Logan Edward and Hibbard were the other two Indians with two hits.
The Indians and Freeport both have two games left, so a sweep from Hononegah against Guilford on Wednesday and Friday guarantees at least a share of the title. The Pretzels face Belvidere (7-18, 6-10).
But Seymour’s message was clear. A NIC-10 championship is nice, but the Indians have bigger fish to fry.
“We’re looking at the big picture,” he said. “Regional and sectionals titles. Winning the conference is alright, but we want to be the last team standing.”
FREEPORT 7, HONONEGAH 5
Freeport 002 000 5 — 7 7 1
Hononegah 100 031 0 — 4 11 3
Leading hitters: Free, Coon 2x4, Stewart 0x3, 2 Runs, Matz 1x4, 3 RBIs, 1 Run, Woker 1x3, 1 RBI, Lei 1x2, 2 Runs. Hono, Seymour 2x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI, Hamilton 1x4, 1 RBI, Hibbard 2x3, Edward 2x3, 1 Run, Broege 1x4, 1 RBI.