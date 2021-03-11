ROCKTON—No local team spent more time over the summer preparing for the 2020 football season that the Hononegah Indians.
They are hoping that all that work pays off in 2021.
The Indians, who held extensive summer conditioning camps before the traditional fall season was canceled by the IHSA, will see their first live action on Saturday, March 20 when they play against Belvidere North at Harlem High School.
It’s been a long time coming for coach Brian Zimmerman, whose Indians began practice last week.
“I do think that work that we put in could give us a small advantage,” Zimmerman said. “But I think the biggest thing we have going for us is that we have a lot of players returning from last year. We were a young team, and it feels good to see a lot of those guys back.”
While the talent and experience level are still high, Zimmerman said the Hononegah roster won’t be quite as full as it normally is.
“When we were practicing last fall, we had 71 guys on the varsity roster set to play,” Zimmerman said. “And right now, we’re down to 53. Some of the kids had jobs that they didn’t want to lose just to play six games. Some of the kids were doing really well academically and didn’t want to be distracted. To be honest, it’s a little unsettling. We are used to having great depth from all our position groups, and that’s not something we can say this spring.”
Zimmerman said the big men on the squad will be especially tested.
“A while back I felt really good about our defensive line,” Zimmerman said. “But we came in with an injury, we had a broken thumb last night, and some kids that decided not to come out. And the depth on the offensive line isn’t tremendous either, so those are both areas we’ll be watching closely.”
The Indians will play a six-game slate that includes four games against teams in their NIC-10 division, one crossover game and one final game, in which teams in like positions from each division will face off.
Zimmerman said he feels the team is ready to start fast.
“Honestly, it was really hard when we first started working as a group,” Zimmerman said. “We were working in the fieldhouse, trying to jockey around for practice time, and sometimes not getting home until 9:30 at night. You could tell that it was really difficult for the kids. But that first day we got outside in helmets and shoulder pads, everything changed. I think we had about eight or nine plays that would have been personal fouls in that first practice, but since then they’ve toned it down and found a good level of intensity.”
The Indians’ practice field is holding up just fine, and Zimmerman believes Kelsey Field would be playable as well. But Hononegah won’t have a true home game until week five against Guilford.
“We open up in what would have been a home game against North, but we moved that to Harlem because we just didn’t know what the weather was going to do,” Zimmerman said. “And we were supposed to play against Auburn at home, but we moved that to a road game because they have turf also. It’s a little disappointing we are only going to have one home game, but we want to make sure that we keep our field in good shape between us and soccer not only for this spring, but for the future as well.”
Zimmerman, in his 28th year of coaching, has a new outlook on coaching.
“I’m mostly happy for the kids, especially for the seniors,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve been doing this so long that I didn’t think the layoff would affect me. But getting out here on the practice field with these kids, it’s really exhilarated me, and provided me with a great reminder of what it is that I love about coaching and working with these kids and seeing them grow.”