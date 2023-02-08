ROCKTON—With just 20 seconds left, the Belvidere North boys basketball team had just hit a 3-pointer to take a 50-48 lead over Hononegah.
After a timeout, junior Isaiah Houi moved down the court looking for a shooter. He tossed it to senior Adam Steege, who gave it back to Houi.
The Indians only had one guy in mind for this moment: junior Cole Warren.
Houi gave it to Warren, who took a step back just behind the trey line and fired.
Boom. Warren nailed the game-winning three with six seconds left as the Blue Thunder’s desperate attempt at a layup was off the mark to seal Hononegah’s 51-50 win on Wednesday night.
“You could go for overtime, but there’s no fun in that,” Warren said with a laugh. “We really just wanted to win that. And I knew my guys trusted me and I trusted myself. I knew as soon as I shot it that it was going in.”
Houi said that Warren was made for this moment.
“He was making everything all day,” he said. “I’ve had my trust in him all year, but especially today. I saw his man get stuck on the screen and inside of me, so I knew I could dish it to him and he was going to knock down the shot.”
The bucket capped off a nice night for Warren, who finished with 23 points and seven three-pointers.
“Cole’s a great shooter,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “He’s been filling it up at practice lately. His shots had been feeling good all week, and I had a feeling he was going to have a big night.”
The Indians (6-22, 4-11 NIC-10) came out of the gate hot with Warren nailing treys and Houi hitting buckets in the paint to build a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.
“We brought a lot of energy,” Houi said. “We’ve been really focusing on bringing a lot of energy, and That helps, and it translates to good defense.”
But the Thunder (9-19, 4-11) flipped the script on Hononegah as they poured on the shots while limiting the Indians to just four points in the second quarter to cut it to 24-22 at halftime.
“Sometimes you go through stretches where it feels like there’s a lid on the rim,” Schmidt said. “And we can’t let that affect our energy on the defensive end, which it kind of did tonight.”
In the third quarter, everytime Warren hit a three, North would answer with a one of their own as they overtook Hononegah for a 40-37 lead.
The Thunder built up a 47-41 lead, but Houi and Steege both hit layups before Warren sank a three to give the Indians a one-point lead.
“We really came together as a team at the end,” Warren said. “We were getting a little mad at each other in the third, but then in the fourth, we finally just gelled together really well.”
Houi finished with 13 points while junior Braeden Brown led North with 22 points.
HONONEGAH 51, BELVIDERE NORTH 50
North……8 14 18 10—50
Hono…….20 4 13 14—51
BELVIDERE NORTH (fg ft-fta pts)—B. Brown 7 3-4 22, J. Brown 2 0-2 5, Binkley 2 1-3 6, Winters 1 0-0 2, A. Brown 6 0-0 15. Totals: 18 4-9 50.