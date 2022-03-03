ROCKTON—Volleyball brought Ella Jensen and Keira Shannon together as close friends so they thought it was only fitting they share their big day Wednesday as both announced their college choices.
Jensen will attend UW-Whitewater and play for the Warhawks while Shannon will attend Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, and play for the Pioneers. They shared a signing ceremony at Hononegah High School Wednesday.
This wasn’t a case where they played travel ball together since they were 10. In fact, the duo didn’t start playing together on a club team until they were 17 on the VC United team.
“I knew Ella from volleyball at school, but I tore my ACL my freshman year so I wasn’t in touch with the team for while,” Keira said. “It wasn’t until my junior year that we got super close.”
The friends found they had a lot in common.
“We both have the same mentality about volleyball,” Ella said. “We have always had the same goals and that’s something we can really relate to. We hold each other to a high standard. We can always put a little pressure on each other to get better every single day.
“I always rely on Ella. She has overcome so much during her career and has shown me how resilience and hard work pays off.”
Both student-athletes decided volleyball was their passion early on.
“I tried other sports like gymnastics, basketball, soccer and nothing stuck like volleyball,” Keira said. “From 12 on, I quit everything else and volleyball was it.”
“ I realized I was terrible at other sports and I was good at this one,” Ella said with a chuckle.
Hononegah head coach Kaylee Libby said both college programs should benefit from the recruits.
“They are both competitive and like to win,” Libby said. “They both found themselves in a different role this past year. Last year they were the juniors and they were sort of learning from the seniors. This year they really embraced the leadership roles and trying to put everyone under their wing and we’re going to do this. They’re two great kids and they’ve chosen two great schools. I think they can make a difference in both programs.”
Keira, an outside hitter who carries a 4.0 GPA through high school, will major in Biology at Marietta. The Pioneers are in a rebuilding mode after finishing 5-19 playing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“Keira will bring some good ball control (to the Warhawks) and she’s a solid server,” Libby said. “Those are probably her best attributes.”
Ella, a middle blocker who earned All-NIC-10 honors last fall, intends on majoring in Education at UW-W, which has had an amazing string of success. The Warhawks have won two NCAA Division III titles and 17 conference championships.
“Ella is super physical and aggressive at the net,” Libby said. “I think from the high school season to watching her play now in club ball she has brought her game up to another level. I’m excited to see her grow.”
That’s exactly what they intend to do. They’re used to winning, too. Their Indians won 30 matches and advanced to the sectional finals last fall, both accomplishments last seen in 2006.
“Volleyball can be exhausting, but there are those good moments, like when we won a regional for Hononegah,” Ella said. “That was the best moment of my life.”
The dynamic duo will break up next fall, but they plan on staying close friends.
“We’ll be eight hours away from each other and we’re probably never going to play against each other,” Keira said, “but we can Facetime each other after our games to keep each other in the loop. We’ll make it work.”