MACHESNEY PARK—Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman had to wonder if his football team was ready for spring football when Belvidere North’s option attack produced a 63-yard sprint by quarterback Jake Tapia on the second play of Saturday’s opener played at Harlem.
The Blue Thunder didn’t reach the end zone, however, thanks to a fumble recovery at the Hononegah 5-yard line by Adam Humphries.
After nearly allowing a safety on their first play and soon facing a third-and-11, junior quarterback Isaac Whisenand found Braden Sayles behind a defender along the sidelines and the senior took it 96 yards for the longest score in Hononegah history.
Those two plays—the fumble recovery and long score—swung the game and the Indians never let up. Their 61-0 victory was thorough domination.
“It was a lop-sided victory and I’ll take that all day long, but it certainly wasn’t what we expected,” Zimmerman said. “The players have committed an enormous amount of time during the pandemic to working out and watching film in hopes that we would have a season. I think that showed with how they performed.
“With no postseason and only six games, every game is a big one for these guys. We wanted them to have fun and I think they had some fun.”
In just his first varsity start, Whisenand had the kind of day any quarterback dreams about, completing 10-of-13 passes for 181 yards, two for touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for a pair of scores and had 65 yards on just three attempts.
“Issac was a great surprise as a junior coming in,” Zimmerman said. “He really did some nice things. His running for two touchdowns was pretty amazing. We thought he’d do the damage throwing the ball but he did it running, too.”
This all came against a Belvidere North squad that had handed the Indians one of their two losses in 2019.
The Indians filled up the stat sheet as they scored on every possession of the first half except their last when they took over with less than a minute left. They led 47-0 by the break, scoring 33 points in the second quarter alone. For the game, they amassed 23 first downs and 477 yards in total offense. They rushed 30 times for 254 yards.
Multi-talented Bryce Goodwine had a big day, catching a 14-yard TD pass and adding a 23-yard touchdown run, a fumble recovery on defense, some monster kickoffs and four extra points.
Dylan Collins was the Indians’ leading rusher with 14 carries for 78 yards and Stuart Hale matched Whisenand with 65 on his five attempts. Sayles had 138 yards receiving on just two catches.
The Indians were strong in all phases. The special teams effort was outstanding and the defense permitted just seven first downs. Belvidere North also had four turnovers.
“I was really impressed with our special teams,” Zimmerman said. “Coach (Bryan) Jenkins was the sophomore coach before. We had the opportunity to bring him up to the varsity to take over the defensive backs and he asked to take over special teams, too. They did a great job.
“Our defense stepped up and made some nice plays. We haven’t been able to tackle much (in practice) and that was a concern, but they did a real nice job after that first series.”
• NOTES: Hononegah had over 70 players on its roster last fall when the season was delayed due to the pandemic. The Indians currently have 52. Zimmerman said the fewer numbers haven’t been a problem. In fact, Hononegah saw little dropoff Saturday when it went to its bench. Up next will be a Saturday afternoon game at Auburn.
• BOXSCORE: Hononegah 61, Belvidere North 0.
Belvidere North……… 0 0 0 0—0
Hononegah…………..14 33 7 7—61
Hono—B. Sayles, 96, pass from Whisenand (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Collins, 9, run (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Goodwine, 14, pass from Whisenand (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Hale, 3, run (pass failed)
Hono—Goodwine, 23, run (pass failed)
Hono—Whisenand, 55, run (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Hale, 36, run (Emanuel kick)
Hono—Whisenand, 37, run (Emanuel kick)
Hono—Collins, 2, run (Moore kick)
First downs: BN 7, Hono 23. Rushing: BN 36-140, Hono 30-254. Passing: BN 0, Hono 223. Passes: BN 5-0-1, Hono 15-11-0. Fumbles: BN 4-3. Hono 1-0. Penalties: BN 3-30 . Honon 0-0.
Individual leaders: Rushing—BN Tapia 17-98, Gray 4-19. Hono, Collins 14-78, Whisenand 3-65, Hale 5-65. Passing—BN Tapia 5-0-0. Hono, Whisenand 13-10-0, 181; Goodwine 2-1-0, 42. Receiving: Hono, B. Sayles 2-138, VanSchelven 2-11, Whitaker 2-24, Goodwine 2-22, Emanuel 2-12.