GURNEE, Ill.—The Hononegah Indians went from history to heartbreak in the span of about 20 minutes.
The Indians’ undefeated boys volleyball team was on the precipice of advancing to the first IHSA State Volleyball Tournament for the first time in school history at Warren Township High School.
After winning the first set 25-19, the Indians held a seemingly insurmountable 24-20 lead in the second set against Libertyville.
The Wildcats scored four straight points, then fought off two additional match points before winning the set 28-26.
Libertyville jumped out quickly in the third set with a 6-3 lead before the Indians rallied, scoring eight straight points to take an 11-6 advantage.
After taking a 15-10 lead, the Indians again had trouble staving off a Wildcat rally. Despite three serving errors in the final stretch of the set, Libertyville managed to tie the set at 23, then finish the Indians off with two straight points, setting off a wild celebration in a gym that buzzed with a vocal throng all evening.
Hononegah hitter Braydon Savitzki-Lynde said the team lost its focused down the stretch.
“We had some really good stretches where we had a great block and set the ball really well,” Savitzki-Lynde said. “But we just weren’t consistent enough when we needed it most.”
Like many sports at Hononegah, the Indians aren’t exactly faced with top-notch competition through the regular season. Boys volleyball is still a relatively new sport to the IHSA, and many of the NIC-10’s programs simply aren’t up to par.
“We play in a couple of tournaments where we see really good teams,” Savitzki-Lynde said. “But these teams are playing a ton of tournaments, and even in their conference they are going against great teams. It’s tough, but we’ve still got to make the plays to win a match like tonight. We were up most of the night.”
Hononegah coach Annie Curran said the match could’ve gone either way.
“We had some 50-50 calls that just didn’t go our way and really changed the momentum of that third set,” Curran said. “And it was tough to recover from that. The ball just didn’t bounce our way at the end.”
Senior setter Lorenzo Boccarusso, a foreign exchange student from Italy, showed off his considerable skill by using his feet along with his hands to keep the volleyball alive.
Savitski-Lynde hammered down ball after ball, while Nathan Li was also strong with several kills and libero Max Moroz was all over the floor, digging out several strong kill attempts by the Wildcats.
The record book will show a regional title and a 26-1 final record. Curran will remember the team for much more than that.
“They came out ready to play tonight, just like they have all season,” Curran said. “This was just such a great group of kids. They loved each other and rooted for each other. This was like having 14 sons for me. They were a ton of fun to coach.”