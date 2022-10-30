BDN_221031_Fichter

Hononegah running back Estin Fichter tries to break free from Normal defenders Blake Potts, left, and Dexter Niekamp on Friday night in Rockton.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—A fog hung over the field at Hononegah Community High School for much of the IHSA Class 7A playoff first-round matchup between the Indians and Normal Community High School on Friday night.

That fog seemed to infect the brains of the Hononegah football players as uncharacteristic mistakes, a stagnant offense and a porous defense culminated in a 44-13 loss and an early exit from the postseason for the Indians.

