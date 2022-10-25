ROCKFORD—The Hononegah girls volleyball team entered the postseason with a 31-4 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 record in the NIC-10.
Their opening opponent in IHSA regional play, Rockford East, went 5-27-1 during the regular season.
You might say the match at Rockford Jefferson on Tuesday night pretty much went how most would expect it to go.
Hononegah completely dominated the E-Rabs, winning set one 25-6 before having similar success in set two (25-7) to secure a sweep and a spot in the regional championship on Thursday.
“It felt good,” senior outside hitter Ember Gunnink said. “We knew coming into this that we had to show them what we’re made of, and we did that pretty well. We played as a team, we talked and bonded really well on the court tonight.”
Head coach Kaylee Libby said that despite the difference in the two teams’ abilities, she wanted the girls to stay focused on the basics.
“It’s the postseason, anything can happen,” she said. “Anybody can beat anybody. I reminded the kids to get back to the basics and really focus on our serving, our passing, our communication and just our overall presence out on the court. And we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
The Indians were commanding in every one of those aspects as they controlled the flow of the game and limited their mistakes while forcing the E-Rabs to make a plethora of attack errors.
Hononegah looks poised to make a deep run into the postseason. The four matches they’ve lost came in city tournaments against some of the biggest and toughest teams in all of Illinois.
Outside of those losses, the Indians were insanely powerful. They have won 66 of the 72 sets they played in this season.
Outside hitters Lili Hagg and Gunnink led the team today with four kills each while senior Sydney Kidd was second with three.
Opposing teams have grown used to watching that trio deliver booming strikes over the net as the three lead the team in kills, with each of them with over 100 kills on the season.
“Ember made a lot of good plays offensively,” Libby said. “She struggled to get her feet to the ball a little bit, but she started making some good adjustments, found the court and made them play defense. She can do every skill out there, passing, setting, hitting, serving. She is kind of the silent leader on the court.”
Gunnink goes up against Kidd and Hagg in practice, so she knows how hard the two can hit.
“In games, they really know how to light up the room,” she said. “They bring so much energy, and it’s just great. I love playing with them.”
The Indians were more than solid serving Tuesday night as they combined for 17 aces, with Gunnink leading the way with seven.
“It’s all about focus,” Gunnink said. “We knew we had to serve well coming into this, and we have to do it going forward to stay in this. And we did it really well.”
Hononegah will take on Jacobs for the regional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rockford Jefferson.
