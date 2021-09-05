ROCKFORD — With Hononegah senior quarterback Isaac Whisenand sidelined by a bout with COVID-19, sophomore Cole Warren was thrust into a starting role Friday night at Rockford Guilford.
Father/offensive coordinator Jeremy Warren said his son had one particular advantage going into the game: Hononegah’s defense.
“We’re great on defense so (Cole) doesn’t have to try to do too much,” Coach Warren said. “He just had to try to manage the ship so to speak. I know he was nervous, but I think I was more nervous than he was.”
Sure enough, defense came away with six takeaways and held the Vikings scoreless until the final seconds of a 30-7 victory at Swanson Stadium.
Defensive back Karsten Nordlie said the Indians went into the game with a mission to create some turnovers. They ended up intercepting four passes and recovering two fumbles.
“We had a couple of goals going in,” Nordlie said. “One was that we wanted to get at least three takeaways. We did that, obviously. We have a lot of returnees on defense and many of us have been playing together since we were 8 years old. We know what we can do and we know we have to keep pressure on people.”
Nordlie had the final interception and his terrific return set up his team’s final touchdown.
“(Bryce Walker) threw it right through the receiver’s hands and I caught it,” Nordlie said. “Coach Jenkins works a lot with us in practice, throwing the ball real hard at us and it paid off. Then I got a couple of nice blocks on the return.”
While Warren completed six of his first seven passes and was 11-for-18 for 124 yards. It was an inconsistent running attack (36-139) that still has Hononegah fans a little perplexed and prompted the obligatory “Overrated” chant from the Guilford student section.
“Obviously we’re not there yet,” Warren said. “We’re not totally clicking. I think we will be better at running the ball. We’re trying to lean on the experience of those guys up front and that’s the strength of our team. People are working hard, but we’re just not quite there yet. We haven’t capitalized in the red zone like we would have liked, but fortunately, we haven’t committed turnovers that put our defense in a bad spot.”
Head coach Brian Zimmerman summed it up in three words: “Too many punts.”
It was still plenty enough offense to dispel any thought of the sort of monumental upset rival Rockford Boylan experienced against visiting Belvidere North Friday night. The Titans had their 19-game NIC-10 winning streak snapped in a big way, 20-6.
Early on, the Indians were rolling. They got a kickoff return from Stuart Hale to midfield to open the game and scored in five plays. Four were runs by Hale and the fifth a 31-yard pass from Warren to Dylan Sayles. Hale took it the final 5 yards and Goodwine booted the PAT.
The Indians (2-0) scored their next possession as well, covering 43 yards, on a 1-yard sneak by Warren.
Then the inconsistencies started to crop up. Penalties, a fumbled snap, a running game that would click one play and then get stalled on a fourth-and-inches at the Guilford 3-yard line.
That play didn’t hurt as much since Guilford lost a yard in three plays and then had the snap go through the Viking punter’s hands out of the end zone for a safety.
Hononegah couldn’t capitalize after taking over on the Guilford 49, but did get a 31-yard TD run from Goodwine on its possession to go up 23-0.
The hit-and-miss offense continued until Nordlie’s pick and 50-yard return to the Guilford 10. Three plays later, Hale blasted into the end zone from the 3. Drake Emanuel kicked the PAT for a 30-0 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter..
Substituting liberally on in the fourth quarter, the Indians allowed a short TD pass by Walker.
• NOTES: Jackson Washington had five solo tackles for Hononegah. Elliott Diemel had the lone sack. In addition to Nordlie, Goodwine, Emanuel and Washington had picks.
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE: HONONEGAH 30, ROCKFORD GUILFORD 7.
Hononegah…….14 9 7 0 -- 30
R. Guilford……….0 0 0 7 -- 7
SCORING SUMMARY: Hono--Hale, 5, run (Goodwine kick). Hono--Warren, 1, run (Goodwine kick). Safety--Guilford snapped ball out of end zone. Hono--Goodwine, 31, run (Goodwine kick). Hono--Hale, 3, run (Emanuel kick). Guilford--Wari, 2, pass from Walker (Herrera kick).
Interceptions by 24, 20, 21, 22
TEAM STATS: First downs--Hono 17, Guilford 14. Rushing--Hono 36-139, Guilford 35-140. Passing--Hono 131, Guilford 86. Passes--Hono 21-13-0, Guilford 25-9-4. Fumbles--Hono 1-0, Guilford 2-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing--Hono, Hale 16-74, Goodwine 8-52, Journey 2-10, Lukasiewsicz 2-10. Guilford, Jones 15-70, Woods 6-40, Walker 11-35. Passing--Hono, Warren 18-11-0, 124, Roos 2-2-0, 7. Guilford--Walker 25-9-4, 85. Receiving--Hono, Sayles 5-68, Goodwine 2-21, Redieske 2-12, Neiber 1-10. Guilford. Whitlock 6-54.