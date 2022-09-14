ROCKTON—You can call them the Three Musketeers.
Or you can say that they are the three amigos.
Whatever nickname you want to give these girls, one thing is for sure: Indigo Sterud, Ally Niedfeldt and Kylie Simpson are a tight group. And they are absolutely killing it to start the cross country season for Hononegah.
“They’re obviously going to be key members to this squad,” head coach Jorge Pichardo said. “We want to make sure that they keep pushing each other. They’ve all been kind of switching spots, the first meet Kylie won then Ally took first and then Indigo. That really motivates each of them to beat each other in a friendly way.”
The Indians are off to a hot start this year, but Sterud, Niedfeldt and Simpson have consistently been the top finishers on an exceptional squad.
“During workouts we really push each other,” Sterud said. “We’re really competitive with each other. Each one of us is a little different and brings a different part to the whole team. At every meet you’re with people who are at your pace, which is good.”
Sterud is the veteran of the squad, the senior did track when she was younger but her middle school did not have a cross country team. She knew that she had a lot of endurance, so she began training as a freshman.
After having a stellar first year, Sterud admits that she kind of plateaued through the next two seasons, but she has been on a tear to kick off her senior season.
She had a third-place finish at the J-Hawk Invitational, took first place overall at the NIC-10 Preview and set her first PR since her freshman season, running an 18:39.8 to take 21st at the First to the Finish Invitational.
“You’re just running and you don’t even realize how fast you’re going,” Sterud said. “You’re coming up in the end and you see the time. And I’m like, ‘Whoa, I have to get every second I possibly can right now.’ It was pretty surreal.”
Both Niedfeldt and Simpson feel comfortable going to Sterud for guidance and advice.
“I look up to her so much,” Niedfeldt said. “She’s definitely been a role model since I started, and she has a leadership role on this team. We just love her for that.”
Niedfeldt, a junior, competed in track her freshman year, and added cross country to her sports repertoire last season.
“I’ve definitely started pushing myself a lot harder this year,” she said. “Working with Indigo and Kylie has been really good for me. We’ve all been working off of each other and learning how to pace better.”
Niedfeldt finished second at the J-Hawk meet, was the Indians’ best finisher at the Jeff Leavey Invitational with a 13th place finish, nabbed third at the NIC-10 Preview and was one of five runners to PR at the First to the Finish, with an 18:34.7, beating her previous mark by 30 seconds.
“A 30-second PR kind of shocked me,” she said. “I saw the time at the end and was like ‘Okay, I can do this.’ It’s all mental, and I’ve been working on that a lot. I’m very happy with my results.”
Simpson has started her high-school career in a big way. She won the very first meet of the year, taking first place overall at the J-Hawk Invitational, grabbing a second-place finish at the NIC-10 Preview and finished as the highest Hononegah runner at the First to the Finish meet in 12th place with a PR of 18:27.8.
“She’s an amazing athlete,” Niedfeldt said. “It was like, ‘Okay, a freshman coming in, what does she got?’ She came out and totally killed these last few races. She’s definitely been helping us get better as a team.”
Simpson started running with Niedfeldt and Sterud over the summer and has learned a lot from her teammates.
“Those two are fun to talk to,” Simpson said. “And they make running easier because when we are talking, it doesn’t really feel like we are running.”
Simpson said it helps to do so well early on in her first season.
“It shows that I can push myself,” she said. “If I can beat them early on, I should be able to beat them later on in the season too. I’ve felt good, it doesn’t even feel like I’ve been running as fast as I have.”
Outside of this trio, Hononegah has several other outstanding runners who have helped the team become one of the best squads in the area to start the season.
According to Mile Split, the Indians are ranked 13th in the state among 3A girls’ teams.
“We’re looking to win conference” Niedfeldt said. “We have a lot of depth on our team, and people don’t really see that all the time. This year is where we’re going to show people who we really are.”