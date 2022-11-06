BDN_221107_HonoXC

Competing at state for Hononegah was, from left, Isabella Trout, Kylie Simpson, Ally Niedfeldt, Kayla Tubbs, Isabelle Molitor, Indigo Sterud and Sophie Balsley.

 Photo provided by Jorge Pichardo

PEORIA, Ill.— After a fantastic regular season, winning the NIC-10 meet, coming in second at regionals and grabbing fifth at sectionals, the Hononegah girls cross country team got to showcase their talents at the IHSA Class 3A State Meet at Detweiller Park.

They left with a 15th place finish, the highest team finish in school history, and an outstanding finish from freshman Kylie Simpson, who took 35th.

