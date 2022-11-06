PEORIA, Ill.— After a fantastic regular season, winning the NIC-10 meet, coming in second at regionals and grabbing fifth at sectionals, the Hononegah girls cross country team got to showcase their talents at the IHSA Class 3A State Meet at Detweiller Park.
They left with a 15th place finish, the highest team finish in school history, and an outstanding finish from freshman Kylie Simpson, who took 35th.
“That’s what cross country is all about,” head coach Jorge Pichardo said. “It’s very rewarding. All I really asked them was to do their best. This is what we worked for. We’re here, and all we have to do now is just go out and run and enjoy it. I told them to live in the moment.”
The weather must have missed the memo about the meet, because high winds and downpours the night before didn’t make the environment ideal.
“The course was muddy and it was super windy,” Pichardo said. “The conditions were pretty bad. So, we weren’t looking for any fast times.”
Simpson has put the area on notice with her stupendous first year at the high school level, and she finished in 18:30.79.
“She went out like she always does,” Pichardo said. “This was definitely a big statement from her. She was a bit disappointed because she wanted a top 25 finish to get all-state. But, I told her she’s had an awesome season and to keep her head held high.”
That competitiveness in Simpson is part of the reason she has had so much success, and it’s what will continue to help her dominate these next three years.
“Kylie is hungry for it,” Pichardo said. “She’s already ready to go for next season. When I was in high school, I was very competitive and fired up. Seeing that in an athlete of mine is really awesome.”
Senior Indigo Sterud snuck into the top 50 with a 49th overall finish, crossing with a time of 18:43.8.
“For Indigo to finish her cross country career like that was awesome,” Pichardo said. “She was very happy about that.”
It was Sterud’s second time competing at the state level after she qualified as an individual last season, and it was quite the improvement as she finished a whole 102 places higher (151st).
Junior Ally Niedfeldt saw an even bigger improvement after placing 191st last season, grabbing 81st after running a time of 19:07.65.
“This experience is tough,” Pichardo said. “This year was a lot easier for them because they knew what kind of field it was. And they’ve just improved. They’ve been improving for me all season, and they are stronger. It was really nice to see.”
Junior Isabelle Molitor was 161st (19:58.30), sophomore Isabella Trout finished 220th (21:36.82), senior Sophia Balsley crossed 222nd (21:51.14) and junior Kayla Tubbs was 227th (21:56.3)
Pichardo said losing the senior runners will be tough, but he is confident in the future of Hononegah cross country.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “We still have a really decent group, and a lot of my underclassmen are going to step up for me. And I want to keep consistency in our program numbers, so we’re going to continue working on that.”