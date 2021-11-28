CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.—November wins don’t always count for much.
A Thanksgiving tournament in front of a half-empty gym was the setting Friday afternoon at Crystal Lake Central High School.
The Hononegah boys basketball team rallied from a 16-point first half deficit to eventually overtake a strong Barrington team, winning 54-53 to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Indians took their first lead with 5.8 seconds left in the game on a shot in the lane by Brandon Beck, completing the comeback.
When Barrington, a team ranked in the Chicagoland top 20. missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, the Indians had a signature early victory.
“We had chances to fold and we didn’t,” Miller said. “I told them in a time-out early on that either way, we’re going to find out something about ourselves. We sure found out we had some resiliency and toughness. To hold that team to 17 points in the second half was incredible. That’s a top 20 team in Chicago for a reason. That’s a great program win for us.”
The Indians accomplished the feat by playing just six players. Owen Hart carried the team in the first half and finished the game with 12 points. Jarrod Savitsky-Lynde finished with 11 points and was terrific on the boards as well.
“I thought Owen put us on his back when he needed to,” Miller said. “Not only with his scoring, but with his ball-handling and leadership on defense. Braydon got some man rebounds in a crowd today that normal guys just don’t get. I thought he was terrific.”
Miller said playing six players certainly isn’t the plan moving forward.
“Obviously we want to expand that rotation as the season goes on,” Miller said. “But this was a grown man game today. Our guys had to compete with everything they had. If we took a different guy out, now instead of losing three inches of height, we might be giving up seven. Those guys gutted it out. I know we’re going to get contributions from our bench, but we had to ride it out with the guys that had been there before.”
On the winning play, Beck caught the ball in the left corner and made his move from there.
“The play was for me to get a look at a three-pointer,” Beck said. “But they double-teamed me out there and I was able to put it on the floor and once I saw the opening, I knew I could either get a look at a shot or pass to one of my bigs. When they didn’t collapse, I had the look.”
The Indians will open NIC-10 play Wednesday when they host Rockford Auburn.
• The Indians dropped the tournament finale Saturday against Hampshire, losing 54-51.
The Indians again got off to a slow start, trailed 35-21 at halftime before coming nearly all the way back.
Hononegah lost when they missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. Commisso led the Indians with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Savitsky-Lynde and Isaiah Houi each had 10 points.
HONONEGAH 54, BARRINGTON 53
Hononegah 7 16 14 17—54
Barrington 19 17 8 7 —53
HONONEGAH: Hart 2 8-10 14, Savitski-Lynde 4 3-4 11, Commisso 2 2-4 6, Beck 9 0-0 23. Totals: 17 13-18 54.
BARRINGTON: Hong 3 0-0 7, Bordenet 3 1-2 8, Ivanauskas 1 1-2 3, Nichols 1 2-2 5, Jno-Baptiste 1 0-0 3, Boldt 6 0-1 13, Grudzinaksi 6 0-0 14. Totals: 21 4-7 53.
3-pointers: Hononegah 7 (Hart 2, Beck 5). Barrington 7 (Hong, Bordenet, Jno-Baptiste, Nichols, Boldt, Grudzinski 2).