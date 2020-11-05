ROCKTON—If the IHSA does move forward with a high school basketball season, the Hononegah Indians will not be taking part.
In a letter to parents sent via email Thursday afternoon, Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan, along with athletic director Steve Cofoid, said the IHSA has no governing authority over Illinois School Districts, and thus the school will follow the guidelines set forth by Illinois State Department of Public Health.
Later in the afternoon, the NIC-10 Conference released a nearly identical statement, saying the league would delay the season until the guidelines dictated it was safe to return to play.
When that might occur is anyone’s guess.
Hononegah boys coach Mike Miller said the decision was expected.
“The schools had their hands tied with this,” Miller said. “There was nothing they could do but make this choice. You can’t go against what the health department says. This decision was not a shock. I think all of us are hopeful that the virus gets under control and basketball can returns to medium risk. That might allow us to play yet this year, if we get to a point where we can meet the standards of the health department and the lawyers.”
The Indians, along with other schools in the district, were advised by their insurance carriers to not participate in basketball. If the Indians moved forward, they would not have liability coverage, and thus be extremely vulnerable if things went awry.
There will be NIC-10 meetings held next week to determine what, if anything, basketball coaches can do with the players.
Miller said this was unchartered territory for all involved.
“There have been conflicting messages in our country as to the best way to handle this virus,” Miller said. “And it still seems like no one really knows what the right tact is. When the rates are rising like they are, the health department and lawyers have to look at a lot of different factors when they are making these decisions.”
Miller’s biggest sympathies went out to his players, who were set to embark upon a memorable season.
“I think we would have had our best team in several years here,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of talent coming back, we’ve had some underclassmen set up, and the rest of the league was losing a lot of talent due to transfers and graduation. I hope we can get this thing under control so we have a chance to do something.”