ROCKTON—All of catcher Ryan Hamilton’s contributions to a victory often go unnoticed. They’re the sort of things that don’t always show up in a boxscore.
But pitchers in particular appreciate them.
“(Hamilton) blocked two balls in the dirt that could easily have been wild pitches and they would have scored and he made a great play catching that bunt,” winning pitcher Bryce Goodwine said. “I think that play swung the game’s momentum back to us.”
The catch was crucial in preserving the Indians’ 2-1 NIC-10 victory over Rockford Boylan at Weber Field.
The Indians had squandered an excellent opportunity to add an insurance run or two in the bottom of the sixth inning. They had runners on first and second with one out, but then had the runner picked off second and moments later the runner at first was caught stealing.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Boylan’s Noah Harkness led off the top of the seventh with a double. The next batter tried to bunt him to third base, but popped it up in foul territory.
Hamilton turned and raced back to catch it.
“That was just a lot of adrenaline,” Hamilton said. “In those hot moments you don’t think, you react.”
Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson had visited the mound after the double, but decided to continue with Goodwine.
“I was glad Coach didn’t take me out,” the pitcher said. “I’m glad he showed some confidence in me and let me finish.”
Hamilton bailed him out a few more times by preventing balls in the dirt to get past him.
“That’s just part of the job,” the catcher said. “You can’t expect every pitch to be right to you. Again, it’s just reaction. I don’t have time to think about it. Just do it.”
Boylan’s Jacob Martorana then grounded to second and Hononegah sophomore Aiden Roessler threw him out. Harkness had rounded third on the play and the Indians soon had him in a rundown. He was tagged out trying to go back to third to end the game.
“It was a little sloppy offensively on both sides at the end of the game, but in close games that’s sometimes what happens,” Goodwine said. “Everyone is trying to be aggressive. I’m just so proud of our guys on defense. The win was on them. Boylan hit the ball really well at times and our guys made all the plays.”
It was the opposite of Tuesday’s 10-0 romp by the Indians at Boylan.
“In the past it’s always been a close game with them so I figured it would be a lot different than two days ago,” Hamilton said. “It sure was different. Their pitcher did great, but we just did our job.”
After Boylan scored its lone run in the first, the Indians tied it in the third inning when Maddux Hibbard walked, Landen Seymour singled, a wild pitch moved them up and Hamilton delivered an RBI single.
The Indians scored the go-ahead run an inning later. Bowen Smith led off with a single. He broke early for second and the Titans seemingly had him picked off, but an errant throw to second sent him to third. He scored on a wild pitch by losing pitcher Alex Easton.
With the victory Hononegah improved to 12-1 overall and moved to 8-0 in the NIC-10.
Linescore:
Hononegah 2, Boylan 1
Rock. Boylan...100 000 0—1 4 1
Hononegah.001 100 x—2 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RB, Easton (L) 6.0-4-2-2-3-7. H, Goodwine (W) 7.0-4-1-1-0-2.
Leading hitters: RB, Appino 1x3, 1 run. H, Seymour 2x3; Hamilton 1x3, 1 RBI; Smith 2x2, 1 run. 2B: Appino, Harkness (RB).