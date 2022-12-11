ROCKTON—With just over a minute left, the Hononegah boys basketball team trailed Rockford East 64-63.
The E-Rabs had possession, but the Indians forced a turnover, intercepting a pass and quickly moving the ball down the court. Junior Cole Warren’s three-point attempt fell just short, but senior Jeremiah Olson rebounded the ball and sunk it into the bucket.
Olson’s layup proved to be the winning basket as Hononegah’s defense held off East for the last 60 seconds on their way to a 67-64 victory Friday night.
“Just a huge putback by Jerry Olson on that offensive rebound,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “And then Cole knocking those free throws down the stretch. They picked us up full court, but we did a good job handling the pressure, getting open on the inbounds, which can be tough in those situations, and taking care of the basketball.”
After Olson’s bucket the E-Rabs (3-6, 1-3 NIC-10) struggled to get a solid shot off against a stout Indians’ defense, and an errant pass took an East player out of bounds to seal it.
“We just knew that we weren’t going to lose this game,” junior Isaiah Houi said. “We were tired of losing, so we had to do whatever it took. We had to take care of the basketball. We couldn’t foul them, they have some decent free-throw shooters. So we just played smart basketball.”
The Indians (2-7, 1-4) had lost seven straight games going into Friday night, and getting back in the win column was crucial if they wanted to stay alive in the NIC-10.
“Our last two or three games we fought hard,” Houi said. “We fought so hard and came up just short. I’m proud of my guys. We didn’t give up, we kept fighting and finally came out with the victory.”
Hononegah is no stranger to tight contents. They fell to Belvidere North 47-45 last Saturday before losing 57-56 to Freeport on Wednesday.
The Indians looked poised to end the losing streak from the get-go. Houi scored 11 points in the first quarter alone as they build up a 22-11 lead.
“We really just saw what the weaknesses were in their defense,” Houi said. “And we attacked that. Our guys knocked down shots, we were getting rebounds and pushing the ball in transition.”
Warren knocked down eight points in the second quarter to help give Hononegah a 35-25 lead at halftime.
Warren finished with 21 points, sinking five three-pointers in the process as the Indians ended with 11 total treys.
“I love having Cole on my team,” Houi said. “Having a shooter like him, who can knock down shots from anywhere, is great. He is an energy giver and a role model for the guys.”
The E-Rabs made things interesting in the second half. First, they closed the gap to 53-46 after the third quarter.
Then, a 10-3 run to start the fourth quarter made it a tie game.
“East is a great team,” Schmidt said. “They’ve got guys that are going to make plays, shots, and they’re going to crash the offensive glass. It’s about us battling and withstanding their runs. We did a great job tonight keeping our composure.”
The two teams went back-and-forth until Olson’s winning layup.
Houi finished with 21 points while also wreaking havoc on East’s offense by forcing turnovers.
“I saw some great intensity in his eyes tonight,” Schmidt said. “He wanted the ball in his hands, and he made some good decisions. Sometimes he’s a little too passive, and we talked about what type of spots where we wanted to get him the ball on the floor. And he looked really comfortable out there tonight.”
HONONEGAH 67, ROCK. EAST 64
East…………….11 14 21 18—64
Hononegah…22 13 18 14—67
EAST (fg ft-ftga pts)—Lewis 8 4-6 20, Samuels 3 0-0 7, S. Hoarde 6 0-1 15, Crayton 0 1-2 1, M. Hoarde 9 3-5 21. Totals: 26 8-14 65.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Houi 9 2-3 21, Claudy 1 0-0 3, Warren 7 2-2 21, Schomburg 2 0-0 6, Olson 3 0-0 6, Tholin 3 2-2 10. Totals: 25 6-7 67.
3-pointers: Hono 11 (Warren 5, Schomburg 2, Tholin 2, Houi, Claudy), East 4 (S. Hoarde 3, Samuels). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Hono 13, East 14.