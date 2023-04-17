ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Saul Minero is listed as an outside hitter for the Hononegah boys volleyball team, but the senior is more of a do-it-all kind of player on the court.
And that flexible ability showed on Monday night as Minero delivered booming kills, racked up the aces on the serve and was a stout defender on the net in the Indians’ 2-0 win over the Belvidere co-op.
“Saul is great; he has the ability to play all different rotations,” head coach Annie Curran said. “He’s so excited to learn and do everything, and he’s not just set in stone. He is also a wonderful leader, and today was one of his highlight games.”
The Bucs (1-6, 0-5) managed to keep pace with the conference-defending champions early in the first set as they took a 5-4 lead.
But Minero got a kill to tie it up and then recorded two aces as Hononegah (7-1, 4-0 NIC-10) went ahead 9-5.
“I felt really good today,” Minero said. “I don’t really know why. I just want to make sure that I don’t let anybody down, so I make sure I’m doing my role and trusting my teammates.”
The Indians’ tough defense made it hard for Belvidere to find space, and the Bucs committed a slew of errors to dig themselves into a 17-7 deficit.
“Our defense started to communicate better today than they have been,” Curran said. “They are still pretty quiet back there, but they are starting to trust each other a bit more. It’s like a silent trust.”
Hononegah got quality strikes from players such as Chase Kemmet, Adam Steege and Braydon Savitski-Lynde to steadily stay ahead of Belvidere for the 25-16 win.
“I love our offense,” Minero said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. All of the guys can play basically every position, which is amazing.”
Curran noted that the Indians moved the ball much better Monday night than they had in previous games.
“Our passing was much better on the serve receive a lot of the time,” she said. “We were able to establish our middles a little bit, and it was nice to get some different guys some different looks and swings.”
Minero helped Hononegah build a 11-4 lead in the second set with some nice-looking blocks and another two aces before Steege took over several kills and blocks of his own.
“As a lefty middle, Adam is just really dominant there,” Curran said. “He does it all, so when we can get him moving, he starts to be a force to be reckoned with. He really took control tonight.”
Last season’s NIC-10 MVP, Savitski-Lynde, helped close out the 25-14 win with a bundle of dominant strikes, including the game winner.
After falling in the sectional finals during an otherwise undefeated season last year, the Indians are off to another hot start despite losing several key seniors.
“We have eight returning seniors, and I feel like they want to avenge last season,” Curran said. “They feel like we were so close. Everybody is having to step up into new roles, and they are doing a really good job with it.”