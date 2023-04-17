BDN_230418_Hono VB
Hononegah’s Braydon Savitski-Lynde, left, delivers a strike over two Belvidere players during Monday night’s win in Rockton.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Saul Minero is listed as an outside hitter for the Hononegah boys volleyball team, but the senior is more of a do-it-all kind of player on the court.

And that flexible ability showed on Monday night as Minero delivered booming kills, racked up the aces on the serve and was a stout defender on the net in the Indians’ 2-0 win over the Belvidere co-op.

