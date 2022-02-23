ROCKFORD—The third time was definitely charmed for the Hononegah Indians Wednesday night.
After losing to Rockford Guilford twice during the regular season, Hononegah outscored the Vikings 16-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-47 victory in an IHSA 4A regional semifinal at Rockford Jefferson.
The Indians (17-10) advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against Rockford Auburn.
Hononegah built a 31-19 halftime lead, but Guilford charged to a 37-37 tie in the third quarter. The Indians went up 42-39 heading to the fourth on a 3-point play by Braydon Savistski-Lynde.
Bryson Hodge scored for Guilford to open the fourth quarter to pull within 42-41, but Owen Hart’s 3-pointer started an 8-0 run capped by a putback by Brandon Beck on a missed free throw.
Malachi Johnson ended the run with a fastbreak layup, but Hononegah would go on to convert 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Hart led the Indians with 15 points and Savistski-Lynde had 13 and Beck 10. Isaiah Houi had eight points and a strong defensive effort against Johnson, who led Guilford with 13 points. Johnson had scored 20-plus points in the previous wins over the Indians (69-66 and 79-67 in overtime).
Hononegah’s defense not only improved, the Indians were able to do it without fouling. Guilford was just 4-of-6 from the line while Hononegah was 15-of-21.
“We have an identity now and guys are getting more comfortable in their (defensive) positioning,” Hononegah head coach Mike Miller said. “We’re doing a better job getting our bigs near the basket where they can block shots and rebound. This was a physical, hard-nosed game and our guys did a real good job competing.”
• GIRLS HOOPS: CLINTON 73, LODI 69: The Cougars advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals with a victory over visiting Lodi Wednesday night.
Junior Jayden Nortier led the way for the Cougars with 34 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers. Nortier scored 18 points in the first half, but the Cougars trailed Lodi 34-33.
Nortier added 16 more, and senior Elli Teubert scored 11 of her 18 points as the Cougars scored 40 in the second half to win.
With the 34 points, Nortier set a new single-season Clinton record for points at 513.
Neleah Bobolz added 11 with three treys as Clinton nailed 11 as a team.
Dlyann Harrington scored 22 points to lead Lodi, while Rylee Schneider finished with 18.
The Cougars will play at Edgerton Friday night.
CLINTON 73, LODI 69
Lodi 34 35—69
Clinton 33 40—73
LODI: Harrington 9 4-7 22, Prieve 1 0-0 3, Theirer 3 0-0 7, Haas 1 0-0 2, Puls 0 2-2 2, Gray 3 0-0 8, Klann 2 2-3 6, Schneider 7 4-6 18. Totals: 26 12-18 68.
CLINTON: Teubert 4 9-14 18, Mueller 0 0-1 0, Nortier 12 4-6 34, Bobolz 4 0-1 11, Mullooly 3 0-2 7, Roehl 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 14-25 73.
3-pointers: Clinton 11 (Nortier 6, Bobolz 3, Mullooly, Teubert). Lodi 4 (Prieve, Thierer, Gray 2).
• RICHLAND CENTER 60, BELOIT TURNER 26: The Trojans saw their season come to a close at the hands of a strong Richland Center team Tuesday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional game.
RC took a 29-15 halftime lead and held the Trojans to just 15 second-half points.
Turner was led by Nadilee Fernandez’s 10 points while Alyssa Gander scored 17 for Richland Center.
RICHLAND CENTER 60,
BELOIT TURNER 26
Turner 15 11—26
Richland Center 29 31—60
TURNER: Adams 2 1-2 6, Martin 1 0-0 2, House 1 0-0 3, Fernandez 3 2-4 10, Spain 0 0-2 0, Curry 2 0-0 5. Totals: 9 3-8 26.
RICHLAND CENTER: Monson 6 0-0 12, Lours 2 0-0 6, Stibbe 3 1-1 9, Mieden 1 0-0 3, Kaszubsk 1 0-0 3, Gander 6 5-6 17, Keller 4 0-0 8, Hockerman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-7 50.
3-pointers: Richland Center 6 (Lours 2, Stibbe 2, Mieden, Kaszubsk), Turner 5 (Curry, House, Fernandez 2, Adams).