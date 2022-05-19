HUNTLEY, Ill.—Hononegah qualified a pair of individuals for the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field championships during the Huntley Sectional held Wednesday night.
Senior Philip Winkelman advanced to state by finishing runnerup in the 800 meters at 1:59.66.
Junior Jacob Klink is also headed to state in the shot put. While he finished fifth with a toss of 16.47 meters, he met the state standard. In fact, five throwers from the meet qualified.
Klink also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 43.79 meters. Teammate Elijah Dockins was fifth (43.05).
Hononegah’s Mitchell Cavanagh was fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.82) as was the 4x200 relay team of Caleb Hilliard, Anthony Otero, Matthew Mahan and Nathan Wahl (1:34.58).
Hononegah’s 4x400 team of Cavanaugh, Winkelman, Otero and Wahl was fifth in 3:30.39. Ben Klink also took fifth in the triple jump (12.17 meters).
Sam Scholl finished sixth in the high jump at 1.75 meters.
Hononegah finished eighth in the team standings with 30 points. Hampshire won the team title with 74, followed by Huintley (72) and Belvidere North (66). The NIC-10’s Blue Thunder had seven individuals qualify for state as well as a relay.
Results:
Team scores: Hampshire 74, Huntley 72, Belvidere North 66, Rockford East 54, Crystal Lake Central 44, Rockford Guilford 35, Algonquin Jacobs 31, Hononegah 30, McHenry 29, Crystal Lake South 27, Cary-Grove 22, Harlem 22, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 20, Fox Lake Grant 12, Rockford Jefferson 11, Rockford Auburn 9.
Top 2, top Hononegah finishes: 100 meters: 1, Nico Bertolino (BN) 10.96; 2, Powers (BN) 11.07. 200: 1, Smith (RG) 22.40; 2, Bertolino (BN) 22.43. 400: 1, Gronewold (Huntley) 49.65; 2, Brown (BN) 52.00. 800: 1, Dalby (Hamp) 1:59.57; 2, Winkelman (Hono) 1:59.66. 1600: McNulty (BN) 4:27.64; 2, Lawson (RG) 4:29.44. 3200: 1, Gelon (CLPR), 9:35.52; 2, Nitz (Hunt), 9:36.45.
110 HH: 1, Tegel (CLC), 15.35; 2, Wang (CLC), 15.66. 300 H: 1, Hamman (FLG), 40.60; 2, Tegel (CLC), 41.11; 4, Cavanagh (Hono), 41.82. 4x100 relay: 1, Rockford East, 42.79; 2, Belv. North, 42.92. 4x200 relay: 1, Hampshire, 1:30.03; 2, Rockford East, 1:30.97; 4, Hononegah, 1:34.58. 4x400: 1, Rockford East, 3:26.80; 2, Hampshire, 3:27.12; 5, Hononegah, 3:30.39. 4x800 relay: 1, Hampshire, 8:01.37; 2, Algonquin Jacobs, 8:04.25.
Shot put: 1, Petko (Cary-Grove), 17.76 meters; 2, Swim (Huntley) 16.94; 5. J. Klink (Hono) 16.47. Discus: 1, Lundgren (Harlem), 52.30; 2, Petko (Cary-Grove), 50.28; 4, J. Klink (Hono), 43.79; 5, Dockins (Hono), 43.05. High jump: 1, Hood (Huntley), 1.90; 2, Stone (McHenry), 1.85; 6, Scholl (Hono), 1.75. Pole vault: 1, Zachary Galvicius (McHenry), 4.00 meters; 1, Schroll (CLC), 3.85. Long jump: 1, Catlin (RE), 6.93; 2, Powers (BN), 6.56. Triple jump: 1, Jackson (RJ), 13.11; 2, VanWitzenburg (CLS), 12.73; 5, B. Klink O(Hono), 12.17.