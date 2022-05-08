BELOIT—Hononegah’s boys finished a strong second in the 2022 Northern Illinois Invitational hosted by the Indians at Beloit College’s Strong Stadium on Friday night.
Sycamore won the team title with 96 points while Hononegah was runnerup with 89. Belvidere North finished third with 84 points, followed by Sterling (70), Rolling Meadows (64), Crystal Lake South (37), Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (36), Harlem (30), Rockford Boylan (23), Rochelle (19.5) and Freeport (8).
Hononegah junior Jacob Klink was the top shot putter with a toss of 15.99 meters and runnerup in the discus (43.80 meters). Teammate Elijah Dockins was fifth in the discus (40.25).
Another Hononegah junior, Sam Scholl, was first in the high jump (1.77 meters).
The Indians finished 2-3 in the 110-meter high hurdles. Mitchell Cavanagh finished second in 17.05 and Logan Wood was third (17.60). Cavanagh was also second in the 300 hurdles in 42.21 while Wood was fifth in 44.94.
Bailen Estrada was third in the 800 (2:03.69). The Indians’ 4x200-meter relay of Matthew Mahan, Mitchell Meichtry, Anthony Otero and Nathan Wahl finished third in 1:36.98.
Nathan Wahl was fourth in the 200 meters (23.55) and fifth in the 100 (11.49). The 4x400 relay team of Cavanagh, Estrada, Wesley Waugh and Otero finished fourth in 3:35.79. Chris Schwuchow was fifth in the 3200 10:58.64.
Hononegah did win the frosh/soph title with 63 points. Sycamore was second with 47 and Rolling Meadows third with 33.
For the Hononegah frosh/soph team, Anthony Otero was first in the 100. Bryce Mohnacky was first in the 3200 (10:47.73). The Indians also picked up first from Gabe Kohl in the shot put (13.31M) and discus (35.87) as well as Camden Junio in the high jump (1.57m) and Ben Klink in the long jump (5.76m) and triple jump (11.57m).
Results:
100 meters: 1, Bertolino (BN) 11.15; 2, Johnson (Boy) 11.35; 3, Cox (RM) 11.42. 200: 1, Oestreicher (Syc) 22.36; 2, Bertolino (BN) 22.57; 3, Siomos (RM) 23.36. 400: 1, Britt (St) 52.19; 2, Johnson (CLS) 53.43; 3, Escalante (Roch) 54.71. 800: 1, Emmert (Syc) 1:58.90; 2, Cid (Sterl) 2:03.57; 3, Estrada (Hon), 2:03.69. 1600: 1, Johnson (Sterl), 4:28.06; 2, McNulty (BN), 4:38.90; 3, Massman (BN), 4:43.50. 1600 Open: 1, Holcomb (Sterl) 4:51.21; 2, Juno (Hono), 4:59.53; 3, Coyle (RB), 5:02.09. 3200: 1, Gelon (CLPR), 9:43.54; 2, Lenzen (BN), 9:53.35; 3, Degroot (CLPR), 10:46.96.
110 HH: 1, Campbell RM), 15.00; 2, Cavanagh (Hono), 17.05; 3, Wood (Hono) 17.60. 300 H: 1, Campbell (RM) 39.74; 2, Cavanagh (Hono) 42.21; 3, Brown (BN) 43.83. 4x100 relay: 1, Sycamore, 43.43; 2, Sterling, 45.93; 3, Boylan, 46.23. 4x200 relay: 1, Sterling, 1:33.03; 2, Sycamore, 1:34.33; 3, Hononegah, 1:34.33. 4x400 relay: 1, Sycamore, 3:32.98; 2, Sterling, 3;33.92; 3, CLPR, 3:35.44. 4x800 relay: 1, Sycamore, 8:21.55; 2, Belvidere North, 8:37.12; 3, Harlem, 8:38.01.
Shot put: 1, Klink (Hono) 15.99 meters; 2, Lundgren (Har) 14.96; 3, Sanford (Roch) 14.67. Discus: Lundgren (Harl) 51.78; 2, Klink (Hono) 43.80; 3, Altepeter (Syc) 41.89. High jump: 1, Scholl (Hono) 1.77 meters; 2, Baker (Free) 1.77; Brown (BN) 1.77. Polev vault: Greenholt (RM) 3.81 meters; 2, Mehlig (BN) 3.66; 3, Crome (Syc) 3.51. Long jump: 1, VanWitzenburg (CLS) 5.94 meters; 2, Huber (Syc) 5.92; 3, Siomos (RM) 5.82. Triple jump: 1, Siomos (RM) 12.61m; 2, Schoon (Sterl) 12.43; 3,VanWitzenburg (CLS) 12.05.