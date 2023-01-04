ROCKTON—The year of 2022 did not end the way that the Hononegah boys basketball team would have liked.
The Indians started the season 3-12, and they seemed unable to execute a complete game for most of the season.
If Hononegah’s first game of 2023 is any indication, the new year will be much kinder to the Indians, who took down Belvidere (4-11, 2-5 NIC-10) 69-37 on Wednesday night.
“It’s a really important win,” senior Adam Steege said. “We went through a rough patch going into (the Holiday) tournament, then we won the last game. And we’re starting to find a rhythm now. We’re hoping to streak something together now.”
Hononegah put its foot on the gas from the very start, and it never let up. An 18-1 run to begin the game was just a preview of the dominance that was to come.
“We talked a lot about getting out of the gates quickly,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “We talked about playing with intensity and trying to create some easy shots for ourselves with our defense.”
Schmidt credited the defense with being the spark needed to build such a quick lead. The Bucs struggled to find open shots, and the Indians forced takeaways while being strong on the boards.
“We tried to switch it up a bit, playing both zone and man,” Schmidt said. “We did a good job pressuring the ball, anticipating their next pass and keeping them off the offensive glass.”
Hononegah’s defense held Belvidere to just 13 first-half points while its offense scored 25 in the first quarter alone as they held a 43-13 lead at halftime.
Junior Isaiah Houi’s aggressive drives to the baskets combined with junior Cole Warren’s three-point shot and the 6-foot-6 Steege’s efficient layups created an offensive nightmare for the Bucs.
“Everything was falling today,” Steege said. “Coach Schmidt put together a really good game plan against zone and man, we had stuff ready for it.”
The only consistency Belvidere could find was from Colton Baird, who hit five treys as he finished with 17 points.
Nine different Hononegah players scored as the Indians cruised through the second half, never allowing the Bucs to come close to a miraculous comeback.
Steege led the way with 16 points while also using his tall frame to grab numerous rebounds.
“Adam’s been doing a fantastic job for us,” Schmidt said. “He showed up at the beginning of the season in great shape, and he’s improved offensively every week. I anticipate him continuing that upward trajectory as we go.”
Warren scored 15 points with three three-pointers and Houi had 13 to round out the double-digit scorers.
“We just have to stay positive,” Steege said. “Stay energetic and get a win against Auburn on Friday.”
HONONEGAH 69, BELVIDERE 37
Belvidere……7 6 14 10—37
Hononegah..25 18 13 13—69
BELVIDERE (fg ft-fta pts)—Guererro 1 2-4 4, Jensen 0 1-2 1, Beaudet 1 0-0 2, Diskin 3 0-0 9, Dean 2 0-0 4, Baird 6 0-0 17. Totals: 13 3-6 37.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)— Wallschlaeger 0 0-2 0, Houi 4 4-5 13, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Claudy 2 0-0 5, Warren 6 0-0 15, Schomburg 2 0-0 6, Merriweather 1 0-0 3, Olson 2 0-0 4, Tholin 1 2-2 4, Steege 8 0-0 16. Totals: 27 6-9 69.
3-pointers: Belv 8 (Baird 5, Diskin 3), Hono 9 (Warren 3, Schomburg 2, Houi, Johnson, Claudy, Merriweather). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Belv 8, Hono 7.