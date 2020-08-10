ROCKTON—The Hononegah boys cross country team gathered for the first time officially Monday morning, and they did what runners do: They ran hills.
It was, at least for 90 minutes or so, the sense of normalcy that’s been sorely lacking in the lives of high school athletes since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
Senior Nathan Halbrader said the season getting underway is critical for him.
“I’ve got some college coaches looking at me for running,” Halbrader said. “And it’s pretty hard to show them how my times when there aren’t any racing. Indoor track season last year was really good training for me, and then that got shut down. If this gets shut down, I won’t be able to show my potential at all.”
Halbrader finished fourth in the NIC-10 Conference meet last season and has lofty goals for this year.
“My goal would be to win the conference championship,” Halbrader said. “Two of the three guys ahead of me were seniors, and I know it would be a tough battle, but that’s definitely my goal. Reaching state, that’s still a ways away, but that would be great to accomplish also.”
Hononegah finished second in the conference last year to the juggernaut that is Belvidere North. Gone is Dominick Welte, who finished fifth in the NIC-10, but Halbrader anchors a solid roster that includes junior Philip Winkleman and junior Bailen Estrada, who finished 19th at the conference meet last year.
Halbrader believes that local officials can pull off hosting meets in a safe manner.
“I think if we have a lot more dual and tri meets like they are planning, it would be a lot safer,” Halbrader said. “And the spectators shouldn’t be a big deal. For football, you cram 300 people in the bleachers together, and obviously that’s not good. But with a three-mile course, you can spread the spectators out as much as you want. They can make it safe and have everone wear masks that’s watching.”
Halbrader said he’s realistic about the chances the season might still be canceled.
“I’m pretty sure the COVID numbers are going up in Illinois, so that’s kind of scary,” Halbrader said. “But if everybody just does what they are suppose to do, it should be fine.”
Senior Thomas Ptacin doesn’t have dreams of conference titles, but he’s glad the opportunity to run is there.
“My soccer season got pushed back to the spring,” Ptacin said. “So I had nothing to do. Why not join my buddy Nathan and suffer? It’ll whip me into shape, and it should be fun.”
Hononegah coach Mark McLarty was pleased with the turnout.
“We had around 20 boys come out, including some new freshman, so that’s always good ot see,” McClarty said. “We got a couple of soccer players, and one football players. I’m still hopeful we’ll get more of both out.”
McLarty said he’s hopeful the season can begin, even if it’s not what athletes are accustomed to.
“Right now we are just following the guidelines the IHSA has given us,” McLarty said. “We’re playing it day-by-day, just like we have for the past five months. There is a meeting Tuesday between the NIC-10 athletic directors, and hopefully there can come up with a schedule there. I do know that the meets we usually are in down in Peoria have been canceled, and we have to schedule everything in Winnebago or Boone County.”
There won’t be a final NIC-10 conference meet, but McLarty said there could still be a way to crown a conference champ.
“The thought is that we would have several dual meets, or tri-meets, and those would be scored towards the conference standings,” McLarty said. “And at the end of the season, you could have a conference championship meet with the top three teams there. We can’t have more than 50 people on the course, at least as it stands now, so a big meet won’t be possible.”