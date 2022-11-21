BDN_221122_Hononegahbowl

Hononegah’s record-setting bowling team includes, kneeling (L-R): Jordan Williams, Christian Bauer, Jack Reed, Charlie Hunt, Logan Moore. Standing (L-R): Coach Dennis Mowry, team manager Gordy Hays, Coach Brad Sommer. Absent: Garrett Clayton.

 Photo provided

SOUTH BELOIT—Hononegah’s boys bowling team staked a claim to No. 1.

Not in just the NIC-10. Not in just Winnebago County. Not even the state of Illinois.

