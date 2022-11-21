SOUTH BELOIT—Hononegah’s boys bowling team staked a claim to No. 1.
Not in just the NIC-10. Not in just Winnebago County. Not even the state of Illinois.
Those high-rolling Indians set the single-game state and national record with a monster 1,336 pins in game 1 of the Rockford Guilford High School Invitational Saturday at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
Their total topped the previous record of 1,323 held by Warren De La Salle High School in Michigan (2008) and Sachem High School in New York (2015).
Junior Charlie Hunt set a new Illinois high school series record with an 867, topping the mark of 857 set by current Team USA and PBA member AJ Johnson at Oswego High School in 2010.
Hunt’s tally tied the national high school record set by John Delp III of Pennsylvania.
“Before the tournament we talked about our expectations and how we weren’t going to have any attitudes if someone had a bad score,” Hunt said before practice Monday at Viking Lanes. “We wanted to pick each other up. There were no attitudes that entire day. We just had fun.”
Rolling record scores will do that. Head coach Brad Sommer’s Indians broke two more Illinois records. Their three-game team series was 3,738 (249.2 per bowler average) which topped the mark of 3,602 set by Minooka High School in 2019. Hononegah’s six-game team series of 7,045 (234.83 per bowler) set a new state six-game mark, previously held by the 2021 Hononegah team with a 7,006.
Hunt knew it was going to be an interesting day when he, Logan Moore and Christian Bauer all started off game 1 by rolling their first nine strikes. Hunt and Bauer finished off 300 games while Moore had a 287.
“It was stressful, but we were both just in the moment,” Bauer said. “We were feeding off each other’s energy.”
The strikes kept coming for the Indians, whose lineup included Jordan Williams, Jack Reed and Garrett Clayton.
“Yeah, I was scoreboard watching,” Hunt said. “Everybody was doing really well. It was the typical house shot there and it was just down and in for us. We were just really on as a team all day.”
“That first game was insane,” Bauer said. “I can’t believe we broke not only a state and national record, but multiple records. It’s crazy seeing how much all of us have progressed over the summer and gotten so much better. Our mind-sets are also much better. I guess we were just destined to break those records.”
Hunt said this year’s Indians have the potential to be one of Hononegah’s best.
“My freshman year we had an all-star team like we do now and we just killed it,” he said. “I think we’re back on track this year. Team chemistry really does have a lot to do with it.”
Assistant coach Dennis Mowry said Clayton has been “a sparkplug” since moving up from jayvee to bowl with the varsity the past two weeks. After being beaten in their opening tournament by 800 pins by Harlem, they’ve won the past two.
“Clayton is the sixth man so when your top five are doing well he’s not going to bowl much,” Mowry said. “He got in for one game Saturday. But he’s the cheerleader and he’s the guy who keeps everybody up. I think he’s a big part of the chemistry they talk about.”
Hunt said the team’s work ethic is strong, too.
“Kids just want to keep working and getting better and better,” he said. “We put a lot of effort into the sport and we have a lot of good coaching.”
Hunt said the team won’t rest on its early laurels. The NIC-10 is always a challenge, particularly from the team’s arch-rivals, the Harlem Huskies.
“They’re just like us,” he said. “They only lost one senior to graduation. They still have an all-star team.”
Plus the records will keep a target on the Indians’ backs.
“I don’t think that will bother us at all,” Bauer said. “It will just make us practice harder and keep getting better. We have something to live up to.”