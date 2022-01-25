ROCKTON—The Hononegah boys bowling team is back in a familiar position. They got there in decidedly unfamiliar fashion.
The Indians advanced to their eighth straight IHSA State Bowling Tournament, which will begin Friday in O’Fallon.
Hononegah looked as though its streak would end after five games in Saturday’s sectional tournament, held at Viking Lanes.
That’s when coach Brad Sommer stepped in with a pep talk that spoke to a true teenager’s heart.
“We were in eighth place after five games, and only the top six teams go,” Sommer said. “So I gathered everyone around and told them that if they wanted two days off school this week, they’d better get bowling. They took off from there.”
The Indians rallied to finish fourth and advance to a familiar spot with a slew of new faces.
“We hit some speed bumps Saturday,” Somers said. “We were in 12th place after the first game. But at the end they showed their true grit and climbed back into it. It was a chance to show what they are made of, and they did that. We lost five seniors last year, but we had a really deep bench. The were waiting for their chance, and they made the most of it this year.”
COVID canceled last year’s state meet, and the Indians placed eighth in the 2020 event, with only one bowler (Connor Mooney) of their current roster cracking the top seven. Somers isn’t worried about a lack of experience hurting the Indians this weekend, however.
“Their teammates have gone downstate for a number of years,” Somers said. “They know it’s now their turn to step onto that platform and represent Hononegah the way we like to be represented. We’ve been spoiled with having such a nice run, but we recognize every year how special it is to get down there.”
The Indians will head down Thursday morning, and get a practice round in at 3 p.m. Bowling will then begin for all 24 teams Friday morning, with the top 12 returning for the finals Saturday morning.
A familiar foe is the favorite to take this year’s title: NIC-10 rival Harlem.
“In my eyes, Harlem is the favorite,” Somers said. “We faced them in the first match of the year, and lost by 35 or 40 pins. They went on to go 9-0 in conference, and we went 8-1. We’ve been battling them all season in tournaments, too, and so far they’ve been the number one team and most of the time we’ve been the number two. I’d like to see Harlem and Hononegah finish first and second again, just this time I’d prefer the order be switched.”
Sophomore Charlie Hunt led the way for the Indians at sectionals, placing second overall with a 226.83 average.
“Charlie’s been our most consistent bowler this year,” Somers said. “He occupies the fifth spot, which is the anchor bowler. When a game is on the line, we like to have him in that spot. We count on him to pull through, and he’s done that for us this year.”
Mooney is the only senior on the roster, which also features juniors Logan Moore, Christian Bauer and Jack Reed. Anthony Moe is a sophomore, and like Hunt, a two-handed bowler.
The super-sub for the Indians has been Jordan Williams, who will play that role again this weekend.
Hononegah won its last bowling title in 2018, and the Indians will look to duplicate the feat this season.