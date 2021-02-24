ROCKTON—The Hononegah bowling team continues to roll through the season after achieving a pair of impressive victories over the past week.
On Saturday, the Indians came out on top of the Indian Invitational, a de facto state tournament, held at Don Carter Lanes.
Because the IHSA is not providing any type of postseason tournament, Indians coach Brad Sommer decided to improvise.
Sommer, who has coached the Indians to a pair of state titles, invited nine of the top 10 teams in the state from last year’s tournament (Minooka did not field a team this year) and added three other solid programs to the field to form a quasi-state meet.
The Indians certainly didn’t disappoint, finishing with a six-bowler, six-game total of 8,127, nearly 200 pins better than second-place Harlem.
Following the meet, and a bit of research, the Indians discovered they had set a five-bowler US record for preps of 7,006.
Cameron Tyler led the way for the Indians, bowling a 298 in his first game on the way to a six-game set of 1,457. His 242.8 average was six pins better than teammate Connor Mooney, while Justin Mooney placed fifth with a 233 average.
Tuesday, the Indians defeated Rockford Boylan in a dual meet, taking out the Titans 4,155 to 3,463. The Indians total is believed to be a NIC-10 record. The victory brought them to a perfect 5-0 in conference dual meet action.
Justin Mooney led the way with a 758 series. Connor Mooney followed with a 728 while freshman Charlie Hunt finished with a 714.
The Indians girls team also was victorious, beating Guilford 3,538-1,977. Cassidy Davenport led the way with a 659 series, while Madison Davenport finished with a 614 and Emma Riley a 610.