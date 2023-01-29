FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill.—Hononegah’s boys bowling team finished in sixth place in the IHSA State Championships at St. Clair Bowl on Saturday.
The Indians finished with a 60-game total of 12,367 pins to finish 339 behind champion Salem. Hononegah averaged 206.8 while O’Fallon averaged 211.8.
NIC-10 rival Harlem was fourth (12,406) and Belvidere North finished ninth (12,076).
Led by overall individual champion Charlie Hunter (2,763, 230.3 average), Salem was first at 12,706, followed by host school O’Fallon (12,517) and Mascoutah (12,509).
Senior Christian Bauer, who had a 300 game in Friday’s preliminary competition, led Hononegah with a total of 2,554. He had games of 199-193-232-167-220-204 to average 212.8.
Junior Charlie Hunt rolled 2,523. He had games of 232-225-186-184-201-184. Rounding out the scores for the Indians were senior Jordan Williams (644-569-2,467), senior Jack Reed (577-616-2,423) and senior Logan Moore (630-536-2,400).
Also on the state roster for Hononegah were senior Garrett Clayton, sophomore Lucas Peters and junior Caleb Dirkx.
Harlem senior Braden Schuld was the top NIC-10 performer, finishing fourth at 2,656 (221.3 average). Belvidere North senior Samuel Moran was eighth at 2,613 (217.8).
Hononegah’s Bauer was 12th individually and Hunt 27th.