ROCKTON—Hononegah’s boys and girls bowling teams are both well-represented on the 2021 All-NIC-10 Bowling Teams.
The Indians, who won the conference title, placed four boys on the First Team: seniors Cameron Tyler and Andrew Riley, junior Conner Mooney and freshman Charles Hunt.
Hononegah had two bowlers earn Special Mention: seniors Justin Mooney and JD Stewart.
Auburn received the Team Sportsmanship award and Freeport’s John Kreeger was named Coach of the Year. Auburn senior Kai Horton was named NIC-10 MVP.
GIRLS: Hononegah senior Abby Topham, junior Kyley Olson and sophomore Madison Davenport landed on the girls First Team. Senior Emily Riley and freshman Cassidy Davenport earned Special Mention.
Harlem’s Jim Heathscott earned Coach of the Year honors and Paige Carpenter was named MVP as the Huskies won the NIC-10 title.
• The entire teams follow:
BOYS
FIRST TEAM: Kai Horton, Auburn sr.; Cameron Tyler, Hononegah, sr.; Andrew Riley, Hononegah, sr.; Conner Mooney, Hononegah, jr.; Charles Hunt, Hononegah, fr.; Braden Schuld, Harlem, so.; Devan Skridla, Guilford, so.; Eric Roberts, Harlem, jr.
SPECIAL MENTION: Justin Mooney, Hononegah, sr.; Matthew Bowers, Rockford East, sr.; Ty Collalti, Freeport, sr.; Kamdyn Raymond, Freeport, so.; JD Stewart, Hononegah, sr.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 1, Hononegah; 2, Freeport; 3, Harlem and Rockford East; 5, Auburn; 6, Belvidere North; 7, Belvidere; 8, Guilford and Boylan; 10, Jefferson.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Paige Carpenter, Harlem, jr.; Annemarie Ruzevich, Boylan, jr.; Olivia Watton, Hononegah, so.; Madison Davenport, Hononegah, so.; Kyley Olson, Hononegah, jr; Hillery Dyson, Freeport, jr.; Abby Topham, Hononegah, sr.; Joana Araojo, Harlem, sr.; Jocelynn Eggert, Harlem, sr.; Caitlyn Bannister, Auburn, sr.
SPECIAL MENTION: Emily Riley, Hononegah, sr.; Madison Woodman, Harlem, sr.; Carolyn Richards, Harlem, jr.; Elli Cabello, Guilford, sr.; Cassidy Davenport, Hononegah, fr.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 1, Harlem; 2, Hononegah; 3, Auburn; 4, Freeport; 5, Guilford; 6, Rockford East; 7, Jefferson and Belvidere North; 9, Boylan and Belvidere.