ROCKTON— The Hononegah Indians didn’t wait long to jump all over visiting Harlem Wednesday afternoon.
After throwing up a zero in the top of the first, the Indians went to work.
Bryce Goodwine reached on an error to open the inning. After a groundout, another error allowed Noah Goddard to reach. Dylan Sayles was hit by a pitch to load the bases, continuing the early Huskie comedy of errors.
Gabe Roessler, still nursing a sprained ankle, singled to drive in a run, and Ryan Anderson followed with a two-run double. Scott Porter, Ethan Benjamin and Ryan Whitledge all came around to score as the Indians eventually plated 10 runs in a 14-2, five-inning win over the Huskies.
“That’s been our mentality all year, to come out and jump all over teams and be aggressive early,” Goddard said. “We want to put up a five-spot in the first and keep going from there.”
The Indians received solid mound work from Braden Sayles and Bowen Smith and scored enough in the next three frames to send the Huskies home early.
Hononegah has still dropped just one conference game, and that was a one-run decision to Rockford Boylan that was cut to five innings because of rain. Belvidere North dropped its first game of the season to the Titans Tuesday, losing 5-4 and leaving the door open for a Hononegah NIC-10 title run.
“All we’re focused on right now is winning every game in front of us,” Goodwine, who ended the game 3-for-4, said. “We know that to get that top spot, we’re going to have to pretty much win out, but I know we’re capable of doing that.”
The Indians pitching staff has been solid, but Indians coach Matt Simpson said the unit is capable of more.
“I always expect us to be very good on the mound,” Simpson said. “I know we have competitors pitching for us this year, but the pitching still isn’t where we want it to be. We are falling behind in counts too often and walking guys in key situations. But when that comes around, it has the makings of being a very good staff. They are making strides in that direction, but it’s still going to take some time.”
Offensively, Simpson has been pleased for the most part.
“We’ve got a lot of lefties in our lineup, and we’ve seen three tough lefties that have given us some problems,” Simpson said. “Lefty facing a lefty is still a big advantage for the pitcher at the high school level. But I’ve been happy with our approach and we’ve put together a lot of great at-bats this year.”
Simpson said the team has some big goals to shoot for.
“The playoffs are set to be as they are for a normal year right now, with the difference being that the highest seed team will be hosting each game,” Simpson said. “There won’t be one central regional site. So as long as we stay on track, we’ve got the chance to be hosting through the regionals. So these games, as important as they are every year, they are even more important this year because we’ve got the chance to host until sectionals.”
The Indians will be back in action Friday when they host Belvidere.
Wednesday’s linescore
Harlem 010 01— 2 5 4
Hononegah (10)03 1X—14 13 1
WP-Sayles; LP-Cooper