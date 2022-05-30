ROCKTON—For a younger baseball team lacking Hononegah’s experience or with a pitcher without Ryan Anderson’s moxie, the first inning of Saturday’s Class 4A regional final might have been really problematic.
Visiting Hampshire loaded the bases with one out and looked to take an early lead on the NIC-10 champions.
Instead, first baseman Maddux Hibbard fielded a hot shot and threw home for a forceout and Anderson was able to wriggle out of the jam with a strikeout.
Hononegah (22-3) proceeded to put up four runs in the first, starting with a solo blast over the right field fence by Dylan Sayles and went on to a 9-2 victory at Weber Field.
The regional champion Indians head to Algonquin Jacobs for a sectional semifinal against McHenry on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
“That moment in the first inning, in a lot of regional finals, that might be where we kind of clench up,” Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson said. “But with Ryan out on the mound he was able to pitch right through an error behind him. He pitched us out of it and that’s what seniors do.”
The Indians have a number of seniors who experienced the team’s run to the state tournament a year ago and who have been playing key roles all season.
“I think the first inning set the tone,” Simpson said. “(Hampshire) came in here hyped up and obviously had a great scoring opportunity right away that Ryan was able to pitch around. Then hitting them with four runs in the bottom of the inning took some of the wind out of their sails early. Then we added two more in the second and Ryan did his thing from there on out.”
The Indians launched another bomb from Bryce Goodwine in the .. inning, but it isn’t what’s fying over the fences that’s driving defenses crazy. It’s the Indians flying around the bases. After Sayles went deep in the first, Ryan Hamilton singled and courtesy runner Isaac (NO. 2) motored to third on a bunt by Landen Seymour and scored on an overthrow.”
“Offensively, we have been bunting the ball really well,” Simpson said. “Our speed has been playing a factor in games and I thought that did early again today. I think we’re a tough team to pitch to. You try to take our bunting game away and then you have infielders playing 80 feet from the plate and we have guys who are good line drive hitters and a lot more balls are going to get through. Our speed is going to win us some games when we’re having trouble hitting, if we can we can find ways to get on base.”
The Indians tacked on a run in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. Seymour led Hononegah’s 13-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Goodwine, Sayles, Hibbard and Bowen Smith all had two hits.
Anderson left with one out in the fifth inning after throwing a little over 100 pitches. Reliever Smith got two outs in a scoreless sixth and allowed a two-out home run in the seventh before closing out the win.
“We have all the confidence in Boen that he can slam the door and that’s what he did,” Simpson said. “He just gave up one fly ball to center field that in most ballparks would have been caught. Overall I thought our pitching was really good. We had a few hiccups defensively that we have to try to clear up before next week. We have three more wins to get to be where we want to be.”
Hononegah wrapped up its 11th regional title since 2001.
In the other sectional semifinal, Algonquin Jacobs plays Huntley. The winner of that matchup meets the winner between Hononegah and Jacobs at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday’s linescore:
Hononegah 9, Hampshire 2
Hampshire…000 000 2—2 6 1
Hononegah..420 102 x—9 13 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hamp, Schane (L) 1.2-6-6-6-2-0; Ernst 4.1-7-3-3-0-2. Hono, Anderson (W) 5.1-5-0-0-2-8; Smith 1.2-1-2-2-3-2.
Leading hitters: Hamp, Rodriguez 1x3, 1 run; Leonard 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. Hono, Goodwine 2x2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Sayles 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hamilton 1x4, 1 RBI; Seymour 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hibbard 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Smith 2x3, 1 RBI; Roessler 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Smith. HR: Goodwine, Sayles, Leonard. SB: Goodwine 2, Sayles 2.