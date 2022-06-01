ALGONQUIN, Ill.—In dominating the NIC-10, Hononegah’s baseball team was a rare blend of powerful pitching and offense.
But it also did most of the little things right along the way.
Wednesday, however, McHenry took advantage of seven bases on balls and three errors by the Indians and hung on for an 8-5 victory in an IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal at Algonquin Jacobs.
Trailing 8-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, Hononegah rallied for four runs in the bottom of that inning and another run in the seventh before the comeback fell short.
Bryce Goodwine started on the mound for Hononegah and took the loss. He allowed only one hit in two innings, but was charged with four runs (two earned) as he walked five batters. He struck out one.
Bowen Smith came on in relief and pitched the final five innings. He also was touched for four runs (three) earned on five hits and two walks. He struck out three and held McHenry scoreless the final two innings.
The Indians managed only four hits, but they also took advantage of wayward pitches as McHenry starter Kyle Kaempf walked seven batters in 4 1-3 innings.
He allowed just one hit, but four earned runs while striking out six. Ricky Powell came on and pitched the final 2 2-3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one run. He fanned three.
Austin Dresser had Hononegah’s lone extra base hit with a double and drove in a run. Goodwine, Dylan Sayles and Maddux Hibbard also drove in runs. Hibbard and Ryan Hamilton each walked twice.
Kaempf was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI to lead McHenry.