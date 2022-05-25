ROCKTON — Hononegah senior Bryce Goodwine said you have to prepare for every game this time of year like it’s a regional title game.
That was a lot to ask for on Wednesday, though.
There was that drizzle off and on all day that threatened to postpone the IHSA 4A regional semifinal and had Athletic Director Steve Cofoid glued to the weather app on his phone.
Then there was the opponent. NIC-10 champion Hononegah had pulverized Rockford East in two regular season games, winning by a combined 43-2 margin.
As it turned out, the rain held off long enough and the Indians took the matchup serious enough to roll to a 15-0 win in four innings at Weber Field. The Indians outhit the E-Rabs 9-0.
Winning pitcher Goodwine said he never stopped hoping the Indians would play, even when their pregame warmups were suspended by a quick downpour.
“I knew I was pitching so I really wanted us to play,” he said. “I think despite not knowing if we were going to play or not most of the day, we still came out focused. Even though they’re a team we should beat, we still have to play every game now like it’s for a regional championship.”
After turning a nifty double play in the top of the inning, Hnonegah scored more than it needed in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Sayles walked with one out, stole second and moved to third on an overthrow.
Ryan Hamilton picked up an RBI with a groundout and Landen Seymour got the inning restarted with a single. Maddux Hibbard was hit by a pitch and the runners executed a double steal to give Austin Dresser the opportunity to knock both in with a single to make it 3-0.
The second inning was another comedy of errors for the E-Rabs. Aidan Roessler led off with a bunt and then circled the bases on a pair of throwing errors. Goodwine followed with a triple to right and also came in to score on a wild throw. That sort of action typified the game as East committed seven errors, mostly on overthrows.
The aggressive baserunning really was just the Indians taking advantage of a wet field and a poor defense.
“Yeah, it was a little of both,” Goodwine said. “That really is how we play though. Obviously when we get a big lead we’re not going to do it anymore, but it is our style to try to put the ball in play and be aggressive running the bases. In the postseason when you start facing tougher and tougher pitchers and it’s more and more difficult to get runs it pays off that we know how scratch out a few. In those games, one or two runs can win you a ballgame.”
Goodwine added another triple in the fourth inning, this time scoring a pair of teammates to make it a 14-0 game. He came home on a sacrifice fly by Sayles to end it.
Goodwine finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs..
“I think we were ready to play,” said Seymour, who was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. “We knew there were a few things we could work on to be ready for Saturday so we were focused.”
That was a trademark of last season’s state-qualifiers, but as Seymour says, last year was last year.
“That team was really good and they had a good run,” he said, “We have to focus on us and see what we can do.”
Hononegah will host the regional final Saturday.
Linescore
Hononegah 15, R. East 0 (4 inn.)
Rock. East….000 0 – 0 0 7
Hononegah..336 3 – 15 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RE, Villarreal (L) 1.1-5-6-5-1-0; Gerardo 1.0-1-4-4-2-2; Larson 1.1-3-5-1-1-1. Hono. Goodwine (W) 3.0-0-0-0-1-4; Smith 1.0-0-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 2x3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Seymour 3x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dresser 1x3, 2 RBI; Roessler 1x2, 2 runs.2B: B. Smith. 3B: Goodwine 2.