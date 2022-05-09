ROCKTON—With wind gusts routinely blowing the hats off player’s heads and turning every fly ball or pop up into an adventure for Rockford East’s E-Rabs, Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson wasn’t expecting a masterpiece.
What he got was his NIC-10 front-running Indians simply taking care of business as they pummeled the lowly E-Rabs 24-0 in four innings at Weber Field..
“We tried to do all the little things right so we wouldn’t pick up any bad habits,” said Dylan Sayles, who was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. “We have to come out firing out of the gate (Tuesday) against Belvidere North.”
The Indians batted around in the first inning and scored eight runs off East starter Nick Wilson. The right-hander deserved a kinder fate. He had several Indians off-balance and pop up only to have his fielder’s allow the wind to let the balls fall in untouched. When they did touch it, they weren’t much better, contributing five errors.
“Their pitcher was throwing some outs, but they weren’t making any plays behind him,” Sayles said. “But we also had a lot of lefties pulling it into right field for hits.”
Landen Seymour’s two-run single made it 3-0 and winning pitcher Maddux Hibbard followed with a line RBI single to left. Wilson did have his control problems, too. The next three runs came home on wild pitches before Bryce Goodwine smacked an RBI single to center to make it 8-0.
That was plenty for Hibbard, who was perfect for four innings—no hits and no walks. He struck out five.
“Maddux has only pitched two or three times because of all the rainouts we’ve had, but even after he’s had long layoffs in between outings he has attacked the strike zone,” Simpson said. “If you do that in high school you’re going to do well if your team is doing well defensively. Maddux has stayed sharp even when we haven’t used him for a long stretch in between.”
It’s easier to play defense when your pitcher is pounding the strike zone.
“We pride ourselves on our defense and playing well being our pitchers,” Sayles said. “Maddux throws a lot of strikes and that’s just what you want to see.”
Hononegah tacked on seven runs in the second inning. Goodwine had an early two-run single in the ining, which saw East commit three more errors. The Indians added seven more in the third with Sayles delivering a pair of line drive hits in the inning.
“I’ve hit some balls right at people, but everything is starting to even out,” he said. “I’m feeling good now.”
Simpson had his team playing station-to-station baseball by then, taking only one base no matter if the ball was hit in the gap.
“These games are tough to play in, but I think they did a good job,” the coach said. “When the game got out of hand I think our players were very respectful of (East). They stayed focused and played good baseball. I was proud of the way they handled it. We got done what we needed to get done.”
The Indians finished with 14 hits. Fattening their batting averages were Goodwine (2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Seymour (3-for-5, 3 runs, 4 RBIs) and Bowen Smith (2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Linescore:
Hononegah 24, Rock. East 0
Rock. East..000 0—0 0 5
Hononegah.888 x—24 14 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RE, Wilson (L) 2.0-7-15-9-6-2; Campos 0.0-3-5-5-2-0; Villarreal 1.0-4-3-3-0-2. Hono, Hibbard (W) 4.0-0-0-0-0-5.
Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 2x2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sayles 2x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Hibbard 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Seymour 3x5, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Anderson 1x2, 2 runs; Olsen 1x1, 1 run, 1 RBI; Smith 2x2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.