ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season Thursday when it fell to visiting Huntley 3-2.
The Indians scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Huntley scored a run in the second inning, then put two on the board in the top of the seventh to record a come-from-behind victory.
Noah Goddard finished with two of Hononegah’s five hits, including a double, and drove in a run as well.
The Indians will host McHenry Friday.
• GOLF: Beloit Turner competed in a triangular meet with Janesville Parker and Jefferson at Riverside Country Club Thursday afternoon.
Turner was led by Hannah Tyese’s 104. Kendall Peterson shot a 108, Rebecca Schilgden had a 113 and Grace Olmstead had a 114.
Jefferson’s Courtney Draeger won medalist with an 83, one stroke better than teammate Payton Schmidt.
• SOCCER: BELOIT MEMORIAL 2, EVANSVILLE 2: The Purple Knights and the Blue Devils traded a goal each in both the first and second halves Thursday night, finishing in a 2-2 deadlock.
Baylor Denu and Omar Munoz each had a goal for the Knights, while Rosario Escalera did a terrific job defensively.
The Knights will play at Janesville Parker Monday evening.