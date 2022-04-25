ROCKTON—Hononegah’s baseball and softball teams have had some close games on their way to stellar records this spring.
Monday just wasn’t one of those days.
The Indians baseball team improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the NIC-10 by thumping Belvidere at Weber Field, 10-0, in a game shortened to five innings.
Meanwhile over in Roscoe, Hononegah’s softball team remained undefeated at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in NIC-10 play with a 12-0 romp over Rockford East at Swanson Park.
On the baseball diamond, the victory went to the pitcher head coach Matt Simspon dubbed “the Human Rainout.” Maddux Hibbard had been scheduled to pitch on several occasions only to have that game postponed by soggy weather. Each time, Simpson merely skipped over the junior left-hander and went on to use Ryan Anderson or Bryce Goodwine.
Hibbard took advantage of finally getting on the mound, allowing only two hits in his five innings of work. He walked three and struck out five.
The Indians scored single runs in the second and third innings, tacked on six in the fourth and finished up with two in the fifth.
Hibbard helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in. Goodwine was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Bowen Smith was 2-for-3 and also scored twice. Ryan Hamilton also knocked in two runs. The Indians finished with eight hits.
SOFTBALL: HONONEGAH 12, ROCKFORD EAST 0 (5 inn.): It was a game of firsts for a couple of Hononegah players. Head coach Denny McKinney brought up freshman Samantha Nosbisch to start against the E-Rabs and she allowed only one hit and three walks while striking out 12 in five innings to pick up her first varsity victory. Freshman Aaliyah Bach singled in her first varsity at-bat and later walked, scoring twice.
Amanda Williams was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Danielle Franz hit a three-run home run and a two-run ground-rule double. Kaitlyn Nicholson, Mali McMaster and Peyton Klikno also had two hits apiece. McMaster knocked in three runs.
BELOIT TURNER 10, EVANSVILLE 1: The visiting Trojans banged out 16 hits and they easily dispatched the host Blue Devils.
Eight different Turner batters had hits, led by Grace Olmstead (3-for-5, two runs scored, 1 RBI, three stolen bases) and Jocelyn Jordan (3-for-5, two RBIs). Autumn Meris, Paloma Reyes, Ryleigh Rose and Taylor Viens also had multiple hits. Viens homered, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Rose was the winning pitcher with a complete-game effort, scattering seven hits and one walk. She struck out six.
BRODHEAD 6, McFARLAND 0: Winning pitcher McKenna Young scattered five hits for a shutout, walking no one and striking out nine. Sophia Leitzen was 3-for-4 to lead a nine-hit Brodhead attack.
SOUTH BELOIT 14, HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0 (5 inn.): Winning pitcher Whitney Schnack did not allow a baserunner in five innings, striking out 10.
Schnack also had two hits to match teammates Zorah Martin and Taylor Castor. Mikayla Peterson drove in a pair of runs.
Linescores
Hononegah 12, Rockford East 0
Rock. East…000 00—0 1 4
Hononegah..433 2x—12 16 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RE, Pacheco (L) 4.0-16-12-6-3-0. Hono, Nosbisch (W) 5.0-1-0-0-3-12.
Leading hitters: RE, Pacheco 1x2. Hono, Bach 1x1, 2 runs; Calhoun 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Williams 3x4, 1 run; Franz 2x4, 2 runs, 5 RBI; L. Bach 1x1, 2 runs; Nicholson 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; McMaster 2x4, 3 RBI. 2B: Franz, Pacheco. HR: Franz.
Turner 10, Evansville 1
Turner…..030 012 4—10 16 0
Evans….010 000 0—1 7 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W) 7.0-7-1-1-1-6. Evans., Vest (L) 2.0-4-3-3-0-2; Ross 5.0-12-7-4-1-2.
Leading hitters: BT, Olmstead 3x5, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Meris 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Jordan 3x5, 2 RBI; Reyes 2x4, 2 runs; Rose 2x3; Viens 2x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI. HR: Viens.
Brodhead 6, McFarland 0
Brodhead….200 121 0—6 9 0
McFarland…000 000 0—0 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W) 7.0-5-0-0-0-9. McFarland, Bieri (L) 7.0-9—6-4-3-6.
Leading hitters: B, Leitzen 3x4, Hafen 2x3, Hoesly 2x4. M, Bercier 1x3, Bieri 1x3. 2B: Fortune.
GOLF: Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder, coming off medalist honors in the Tri-City Invitational, had a rough day at the office Monday. He shot a 90 to finish in 66th place in the Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Beloit teammates Kai Wong and Liam Flanagan had solid outings. Wong shot 85 for 32nd place and Flanagan was at 88 for 51st.
Medalist honors went to Dain Johnson of Middleton with a 71. Max Brud of Waunakee was at 73 and Zeke Boos of Edgewood at 76.