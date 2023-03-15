ROCKTON—When a squad loses a slew of pedigreed seniors, as the Hononegah baseball team did, it can create some uncertainty about how the team will perform the next season.
But Matt Simpson is lucky enough to not have to stress about that kind of issue, he said his team may have some holes, but added that they will be filled by skillful players.
The 19th-year head coach is left with just one problem: figuring out which player will fill which gap.
“We still have a lot of question marks,” Simpson said. “But we feel that we have a lot of capable guys that are going to fill those question marks.”
Last season’s Indians made it all the way to the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals, where they fell to McHenry 8-5.
But of the six Hononegah players named to the NIC-10 all-conference first team, four have graduated, including MVP pitcher/outfielder Bryce Goodwine. And last season’s graduates were the last of the 2020-21 state-qualifying team.
Still, that doesn’t spell doom and gloom for the Indians.
“We have had a core group of 3 or 4 guys from last year's team that have stepped up and been good leaders for us in practice,” Simpson said. “And we just hope to build on the success we've had the last couple of years.”
One of those leaders is senior Maddux Hibbard, who made the first team as a first baseman last season and is expected to be an important arm in the rotation this season.
Hibbard said he is taking what he learned from past seniors like Goodwine and Dylan Sayles into this season.
“Everybody has a role on and off the field,” he said. “And nobody’s role is more important than the other, whether you are a junior and senior or a freshman and sophomore.”
Goodwine was an elite all-around player who will be sorely missed on the mound, and Ryan Anderson was another outstanding arm who is gone this season. But Simpson said that the Indians have a plethora of players they can choose to plug into the rotation.
“I don’t even know who our one, two or three is at this point,” he added. “It's the first time in a long time that we feel like we've had this many arms that can contribute at the varsity level.”
Senior catcher Ryan Hamilton spoke highly of Hibbard.
“He can hit the low to mid 80s,” Hamilton said. “He can sling it from the left side. I’ve played with him forever, so we have great chemistry. He could definitely become a college pitcher.”
Junior Landen Seymour is also expected to eat up some solid innings, but his contribution with his bat may be even more impressive. Much like Hibbard, Seymour made the conference first team for his hitting. Add in the fact that he did it as a sophomore, and the future seems bright for the outfielder.
“Landen has so much potential, it’s pretty much unlimited,” Simpson said. “If he takes the next step for us, he’s going to be a tremendous leader.”
Junior Austin Dresser is another returning starter who will play an important role at the plate, an area that the Indians excelled at last season with an average of 10 runs per game.
“Our whole lineup has a lot of strength and versatility,” Seymour said. “I’ll be leading off, so (there will be) speed. We have a lot of lefties in the order, so they'll be throwing pitchers off. And we have power, too.”