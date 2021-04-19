ROCKTON—Monday afternoon’s baseball game between Hononegah and Sycamore played out just as so many openers do: Lots of positives and, well, some negatives, too.
Hononegah finished with a 5-4 victory in a game that featured the Indians having to overcome some wildness on the mound and some costly errors in the field. But overcome the short-handed Indians did.
Hononegah is playing without the services of five players currently finishing their season on the gridiron. After some ugly moments early, Hononegah settled down and finished the game strong, largely on the back of pitcher Bowen Smith.
The junior righty took over in the fourth inning in the stickiest of situations: With his team nursing a 3-2 lead, the bases loaded and nobody out. Things immediately got worse, as the Indians infield committed its second error of the inning, allowing two runs to score.
From there, Smith worked out of the jam, helped in part by senior catcher Noah Goddard picking off a runner at second base to end the frame.
“I just came in there trying to throw strikes and force a groundball,” Smith said. “After we didn’t make the first play, I just took a deep breath and focused on the next pitch. From then on, the defense did a great job of helping me out.”
Smith then cruised through the game’s final four uneventful innings, and Hononegah had its first win of the season. He finished the outing allowing just three hits in five innings.
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said there was a lot to like from Monday’s performance.
“I was really happy with our approach at the plate,” Simpson said. “In that third inning when we scored two runs, we had some really good at-bats and some two-strike hits. So I was pleased with that, and we were able to scratch out enough runs to come out on top.”
The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to an ultimate version of small-ball: Three singles (one an RBI bunt with the bases loaded) and a walk that forced in a run.
Indians starter Ryan Anderson struggled with location at times, but Simpson still came away impressed.
“I thought he threw the ball really well,” Simpson said. “This was his first game in high school above the freshman level, so I was pleased overall with how he threw it. And obviously Bowen was just really good. It’s nice to see that we have two pitches there that will go out and battle, and I think Scottie will do the same in Crystal Lake Saturday.”
Simpson said the influx of players will create some interesting situations.
“We had some guys at the plate tonight that wouldn’t necessarily have been in there under different circumstances, and they did some really nice things,” Simpson said. “That’s really all they can do, make my job hard when filling out the lineup card. You can’t punish the kids that are playing football. The IHSA set the schedule the way they did, and it’s going to be tough to potentially put someone on the bench that’s off to a really torrid start, but that’s a nice problem to have, and hopefully it’ll push those football guys to produce, because the know there are guys behind them that can play as well.”
Matt Anderson was the Indians’ offensive star, finishing 3-3 with a double while Ethan Benjamin went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
• UP NEXT: The Indians will travel to Crystal Lake Central Wednesday afternoon.
• Monday’s boxscore:
HONONEGAH 5, SYCAMORE 4
Sycamore 004 000 0—4
Hononegah 023 000 X—5
Hononegah (AB-R-H-RBI): E Anderson 3-0-0-0; Goddard 3-0-0-0; R Anderson 1-0-0-0; Roessler 2-0-0-0; Henderson 4-1-2-1; Smith 3-1-1-0; M. Anderson 3-2-1-1; Porter 2-1-1-0; Benjamin 3-0-2-2; Whitledge 2-0-0-1.
Sycamore: Novinsky 3-1-1-0; Britz 3-0-0-0; Townsroy 2-1-1-1; Amptman 3-0-0-0; Blaise 2-0-0-0; Reidl 3-0-0-0; Hallahan 3-0-0-0; Piazza 3-1-1-0; Steele 2-1-1-0.