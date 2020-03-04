ROCKFORD—During the course of an often frustrating regular season, Mike Miller kept reminding his Hononegah basketball team the slate would eventually be wiped clean.
“That’s what’s so great about postseason basketball,” he said Tuesday night. “We wrote it on the board again. November, irrelevant. December, irrelevant and so on. The only thing that matters is today.
“Today was a very good day for us.”
Indeed it was. The eighth-seeded Indians (13-19) converted 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter and 25-of-29 overall as they upset top-seeded DeKalb, 78-68, in an IHSA Class 4A Rockford Guilford Sectional semifinal.
The Indians will play Wednesday’s winner between Rockford East and Rockford Auburn in Friday’s 7 p.m. final.
“We have done our job getting to Friday,” Miller said. “The last month of the season we talked about figuring out who we are. Let’s get better and better and when the regional rolls around let’s see if we can make something magical happen. We’re a Friday away from putting on that slipper.”
The Indians certainly exhibited Cinderella-like form against a DeKalb squad that had flattened them by 20 on Dec. 27.
That squad, however, was still waiting for Trent DeVries to make his season debut after summer knee surgery as well as the return of big man Jarrett Strate-Lutzow from a mid-season injury.
DeKalb saw the full complement of Indians Thursday and found itself down 17-8 by the end of the first quarter.
“I think they expected to roll right over us,” said senior Isaiah Zawlocki, who led the Indians with 22 points. “With Jarrett and Trent, we’re a different team. We came out making shots and playing good defense.”
“Our guys had great energy,” Miller said. “That was the big key getting off to that good start. We did a good job turning them into individual defenders and stopping them from playing team defense. One of the things they do is get out and deny passing lanes. I thought we did a very good job taking that away from them. That allowed us to attack the paint and kick out for threes.”
Dekalb fought back to tie the game at 24-24 in the second quarter before Hononegah went on a 15-3 run to lead 39-27 at the intermission as Chris Akelaitis tallied 12 points and DeVries added 10.
The Indians still led 55-44 heading to the fourth quarter, but DeKalb went on a 10-0 run that cut it to 57-54.
Zawocki, who had 15 points in the second half, committed a cardinal sin with just under 3 minutes to play. With his team up 67-64, he blocked a shot, but was whistled for a technical foul for taunting.
“I got a little too excited,” Zawocki said. “I was looking down at him like ‘I got you’ and screaming, not at him, but screaming. I shouldn’t have done that.”
DeKalb converted only 1-of-2 of the free throws, then missed the shot its possession. At 5-foot-11, Zawocki was not only there to grab the rebound away from 6-5 Joseph Owens, he promptly drove the lane to score for a 69-65 lead with 2:23 left.
“We always talk about going on to the next play,” Miller said. He did a great job. Great players have short memories. (The technical) was obviously not what we wanted, but the fact he made up for it in a big way showed the champion he is.”
Zawocki finished with 12 defensive rebounds in the second half alone and 14 overall.
“I was hunting boards because we lack height,” he said. “We just have Jarrett out there as our main big man. So I wanted to do my best to help”.
The game quickly became a free-throw shooting contest in the remaining time with Hononegah converting 9-of-10 in the remaining time while DeKalb was just 3-of-6.
“We practice a lot on free throws and it paid off,” Zawocki said.
DeVries was 7-of-8 and scored 17 points. Akelaitis finished with 14 points and Gabe Roessler had 13.
DeKalb, which was 16-of-26 at the line, was led by Avery Medina and Trenton Kyler with 18 points apiece. Owens had 17.
BOXSCORE:
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—DeVries 4 7-8 17, Zawlocki 6 9-10 22, Strate-Lutzow 3 2-3 8, Akelaitis 4 2-2 14, Roessler 4 5-6 13, Golter 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 25-29 78.
DEKALB (fg ft-fta pts)—Russell 2 1-1 6, Medina 7 1-1 15, Thompson 3 2-5 8, Kyler 4 6-8 18, Gray 0 1-2 1, Owens 6 5-9 17. Totals: 22 16-26 68.
Hononegah 17 22 16 23-78
DeKalb 8 19 17 24-68
3-pt. Goals—Hononegah 7 (Akelaitis 4, DeVries 2, Zawlocki. DeKalb 8 (Kyler 4, Medina 3, Russell). Fouled out—Medina, Brown, Thompson. Total fouls—Hononegah 21, DeKalb 25.
