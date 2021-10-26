MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah Indians had to battle through some minor adversity Tuesday night.
It’s good they got some practice.
The Indians, who have not always handled tough stretches well this season, swept NIC-10 rival Harlem 25-10, 25-21 to advance to the IHSA Class 3A regional finals Thursday.
They will take on another familiar foe: The Guilford Vikings, with whom the Indians split their season series. Guilford dispatched DeKalb to advance to the final.
After hitting on all cylinders in the first set, Hononegah was sloppy early in the second and the Huskies eventually put together a 16-13 advantage.
That’s when the Indians bore down, scored seven of the next eight points and went on to win going away.
“They scored a few points and we kind of started to panic,” Hononegah coach Kaylee Libby said. “When things aren’t perfect on our side of the net, sometimes we get a little shaky. In the first set, we served really well and were in complete control, and in the second set we let them be in control.”
The nature of the game dictates a roller coaster ride. Libby said. Her team’s ability to handle it could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a quick exit.
“Volleyball is unlike any other sport in that way,” Libby said. “Your momentum shifts with every point. It’s all about who can whether the storm and get to 25 points the fastest.”
The road will only get tougher for the top-seeded Indians, who will match up with Guilford in the regional finals, then face either St. Charles North or Algonquin Jacobs in the sectional semifinal Monday, should the team get past the Vikings.
Hononegah senior Olivia Heidel said the team has been focused on responding better when adversity hits.
“It’s something we talk about all the time in practice,” Heidel said. “Once we struggle, we tend to get down. But we all made promises to each other that we weren’t going to do that. It’s something we need to be aware of. When somebody makes a mistake, nobody feels worse about it then the person who made the error. We just have to support each other and move forward.”
Heidel said she’s looking forward to a rubber match with the Vikings, who gave Hononegah their only other loss besides the pair to undefeated Belvidere North.
“Absolutely we are looking forward to playing them again,” Heidel said. “We all know each other off the court, so it’s definitely friendly competition. But we all know that if you lose, your season is done, so we’ll be out there to fight.”
Emma Schroeder was once again an imposing force in the middle, leading the squad with eight kills and a block. Ella Jensen added six kills, while Ember Gunnink had seven digs and a team-best three aces.
Abby Bergstrom and Sydney Kidd both had a team-best eight digs, while Heidel had 21 assists.