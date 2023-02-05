BELVIDERE, Ill.—The Hononegah wrestling team has continued its stellar season with yet another dominant performance, this time at the IHSA 3A Regional hosted by Belvidere North High School on Saturday.
Seven wrestlers advanced to the sectional level, which will be held in Barrington on Saturday, after grabbing a place at the podium in Belvidere.
While the Indians had no champion at the tournament, several finished in second or third place.
Jackson Olson (106) won via tech fall and pin to make it to the championship match, where he fell and placed second, while Robert Darling (126) went 3-1 with two pins and a 8-2 decision to place third.
Connor Diemel (145) had two pins before being pinned in the first-place match to finish second. Max Haskins (152) and Elliot Diemel (170) each followed a similar path, finishing 2-1 with two pins while falling in the championship round.
Ayden Silva (195) lost via major decision in the first round but bounced back to win in a 2-1 decision and via pin to place third. Isaak Smith (220) had a pin and an 11-4 decision win on his way to second.
The Indians finished fifth out of eight teams at the tournament. Belvidere North took first.
• IHSA 1A REGIONAL: North Boone’s Ethan Delgado (285), who is 20-13 this season, punched his ticket to sectionals by finishing a strong third in Harvard on Saturday.
Delgado went 3-1 with three pins, each of them 25 seconds or quicker, but was pinned by Woodstock’s Ray Hughes in the semifinals.
Delgado will compete in sectionals at Oregon High School on Saturday.
• TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The Parkview/Albany wrestling team continued its strong season with a solid second-place finish at the Trailways Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Vikings placed four champions while hosting the event.
Slater Valley (106) took down Deerfield’s Ruben Bach via pin in two minutes to take first place. Evan Suer (138) had two pins on his way to the championship round, where he outbattled Princeton/Green Lake’s Tait Glassmaker to a 5-1 decision win.
Wyatt Egan (195) posted three pins, including a hard-fought one in the first-place round where he finally defeated Joseph LaRoche after 3:38. His brother Wesley reached the championship with a pin and 8-4 decision before pinning Markesan’s Ethan Rowe after 4:44.
Connor Flippin (113) pulled off some upsets while going 2-1 with two pins. He was pinned in the championship round by Markesan’s Kayden Vannatta. Sam Schwengels (182) also took second with one pin.
Markesan won the tournament after being a co-winner with Horicon last season.
• BIG 8 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Beloit Memorial placed seventh out of 10 teams while Sun Prairie dominated the conference tournament at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday.
Miguel Martinez (106) took home a championship for the Purple Knights after pinning Janesville Craig’s Maverick Hughes in just 50 seconds.
Owen West (126) placed third after beating Sun Prairie’s Brennan Hoffman via pin in 3:13. Alex Thiering (113) and Sylon Southall (182) each took fourth.