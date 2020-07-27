ROCKTON—The fate of the prep fall sports season in Illinois now rests firmly in the hands of the IHSA.
The state’s governing board for athletics is holding a meeting Wednesday, with the outcome of the meeting likely being a determination on the direction that fall sports takes.
Hononegah athletic director Steve Cofoid is hoping for firm direction, one way or the other.
“They were supposed to have this board meeting last Wednesday,” Cofoid said. “But they pushed it to this week so that Craig Anderson (IHSA’s Executive Director) could have a roundtable discussion with the Board of Education. They had that meeting Monday, and he’ll take that information to the IHSA meeting Wednesday. Hopefully by the end of the week, we’ll have on idea of where to go from here.”
Cofoid said the decision made by the WIAA last week to delay sports like volleyball and football was an interesting one.
“That’s a tough call,” Cofoid said. “I know there’s more contact in certain sports than others, but I’m in favor of keeping the whole season together. It might be easier for a cross-country team to participate than a football team, but it doesn’t make telling the football players they can’t play any easier. The bottom line is, for the kids’ sake, I am for whatever we have to do to get them to compete safely.”
Cofoid said he’s not sure what to expect from Wednesday’s meeting.
“I really have no idea what’s going to come out of it,” Anderson said. “I wish I did. I’m a little nervous about it because the numbers have been spiking, so that has me wary, but those are just my thoughts.”
Cofoid said he was pleased with how the summer workouts that were directed by the Indians’ coaches went.
“I think our coaches did an excellent job of following the guidelines that were set out,” Cofoid said. “They created safe environments and practiced social distancing. They kept everything clean and took extra care to document everything. They did a wonderful job, and we didn’t have any positive cases.”
Cofoid praised the patience of the coaches and players, who were used to much more strenuous activities.
“They kids wanted to do more and the coaches at times did, too,” Cofoid said. “But we just had to stay out of the contact part of things because we aren’t in phase five yet.”
Cofoid said Hononegah is still in the process of deciding which educational model they will follow, which could also impact the school’s policy on letting athletes participate in sports.
“They are still doing surveys of our stakeholders here,” Cofoid said. “They are going to look through all that date before they make final decisions. They want to make sure they are making the best choice and taking into account the opinion of the community members and teachers and determine what everyone can work with.”