ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s boys track team captured four first places and showed off some impressive depth in finishing second in the 2023 NIC-10 Boys Conference Meet Thursday at Wyeth Stadium.
Belvidere North finished first in the meet with 128 points, followed by the Indians with 107. Rockford Guilford was third with 78, followed by Auburn (70), Harlem (52), Rockford East (51), Boylan (44), Belvidere (13), Rockford Jefferson (10) and Freeport (5).
The Indians picked up a first from its 4x400-meter relay team with Anthony Otero, Luke Alberstett, Sam Hagg and Mitchell Cavanagh finishing in 3:30.72. Individually, senior Jacob Klink was a double-winner, taking both the shot put (57-11.25) and the discus (166-4). Senior Cavanagh won the 300 hurdles (41.26).
Cavanagh also took second in the 110 high hurdles (15.75) with teammate Logan Wood third (15.83). Wood had finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.57).
The Indians’ 4x800 relay of Alex Bartch, Ben Cooper, Sam Hagg and Lyons Buckley was third in 8:26.00. The 4x200 relay of Matthew Mahan, Jackson Washington, Mitchell Meichtry and Cristian Lobato was fourth in 1:32.19.
Camden Juno was third in the 800 in 2:02.16 with Ben Cooper sixth in 2:04.73.
Albertett was fourth in the 400 (52.62) while Otero was seventh in the same event in 52.97.
Bartch took fifth in the 1600 (4:39.55) and Camden Juno took seventh (4:44.05). Nicolo Altamore finished fifth in the 3200 (10:17.47) and Bryce Mohnacky took seventh (10:42.12).
Cristian Lobato was seventh in the 200 (23.24).
Hononegah’s 4x100 relay team of Washington, Meichtry, Alberstett and Otero was eighth in 45.56.
Klink gave the Indians two firsts in the field events. They also got a second from junior Jake McLarty in the pole vault with a personal record 12-5. Vito Skominas was seventh in the event.
Mathew Steger was third in the discus with a personal record 142-9 and Gabe Kohl was fifth in the shot put (44-9.5). Logan Wood was fourth in the triple jump (39-10.5) and Ben Klink was fifth (38-6.5). Lobato was fifth in the high jump (5-9) and Klink was seventh in the long jump (19-0).
• BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET: A third-place finish from Essence Coleman (5-feet) was the highest finish for the Beloit Memorial boys and girls track teams at the conference meet in Middleton.
Both teams finished 11th and in last place in their respective meets.
The boys got a sixth place from Joshua Martinez in the shot put (47-8) and a seventh from the 4x200 relay of Amarii Green, Tevin Anderson, Danny Hereford and Jayden Harriel (1:35.35).
• TEAM SCORES—Verona 128, Middleton 97, Madison Memorial 82.5, Sun Prairie East 76, Madison West 68, Madison La Follette 62.5, Janesville Parker 58, Sun Prairie West 57, Janesville Craig 47, Madison East 19, Beloit Memorial 7
• GIRLS TEAM SCORES—Verona 149, Middleton 120, Madison Memorial 113.5, Sun Prairie East 78, Sun Prairie West 75.5, Janesville Parker 46, Madison La Follette 43, Madison West 31, Janesville Craig 22, Madison East 15, Beloit Memorial 6