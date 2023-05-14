ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s boys track team captured four first places and showed off some impressive depth in finishing second in the 2023 NIC-10 Boys Conference Meet Thursday at Wyeth Stadium.

Belvidere North finished first in the meet with 128 points, followed by the Indians with 107. Rockford Guilford was third with 78, followed by Auburn (70), Harlem (52), Rockford East (51), Boylan (44), Belvidere (13), Rockford Jefferson (10) and Freeport (5).

