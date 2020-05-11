ROCKTON—Going from a walk-on to a starter in just a few short weeks says quite a bit about the resolve of Samantha Harris.
After receiving playing time only sparingly at Hononegah, Harris made the decision to walk on at Rock Valley College. Not only did she make the squad, she started the third game of her collegiate career and scored 11 points.
Harris eventually parlayed her surprising start into two solid seasons with Rock Valley. Late last week, Harris took another step in her basketball journey by committing to the University of Northwestern Ohio.
The Racers, an NAIA program, featured a lot of the qualities Harris was searching for.
“As I was talking to the coach and he was describing the program, it was obvious they had a really structured environment,” Harris said. “That really appealed to me. A program that doesn’t have a lot of discipline, that usually is reflected on the floor.”
Because of the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris wasn’t able to travel to Lima, Ohio to check out the campus herself.
“It’s definitely weird to commit to a school without having toured it,” Harris said. “But the coaches were nice about showing me the virtual tours, and one coach even drove around campus with me on FaceTime and was showing me the housing and the gym, at least from the outside.”
When she steps on the floor for the first time in Lima, it’ll certainly be different than when she entered “The Nest” for the first time.
“It was definitely intimidating for me,” Harris said. “Everyone else on the team had been recruited, and I was the only walk-on. I knew after not playing much at Hononegah that I had something to prove: Not only to other people, but to myself also. Once I got into the flow of things and I was able to rediscover myself as a basketball player, things got a lot better.”
Harris ended up averaging 6.6 points her freshman season playing under Misty Opat.
“I had such a great year playing for coach Opat,” Harris said. “She gave me a ton of confidence along with playing time. She helped me get my mojo back as a player.”
Her sophomore season was even better. Harris started every game she played, averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 9.9 rebounds per game.
She helped lead the Golden Eagles to a berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament, where they finished fourth under coach Darryl Watkins.
“I feel like under coach Watkins I achieved what I was capable of,” Harris said. “I’m just very grateful to have had the opportunity to play at Rock Valley. If you look at all their sports, they are just winners there. They have a great legacy and I’m glad we were able to contribute to it.”
While Harris’ skills clearly improved on the court, she feels her off-court abilities were critical.
“We had a really young team this season full of mostly freshmen,” Harris said. “Even if I wasn’t always the most vocal leader, I would try to lead by always hustling, going after loose balls and just running the floor on every possession.”
Harris, who will study Business Administration, said she hopes to make an immediate impact with the Racers, who went 10-20 last season.
“I’m hoping to be able to contribute in the same way, if not more, than I did at Rock Valley,” Harris said. “They are a team that is on the come-up. They only had one senior graduate last year, and I’m excited to come in and help them out.”
