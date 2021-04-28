ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team blasted three three-run home runs in a 10-run first inning and coasted to an 11-3 victory over Belvidere at Swanson Stadium.
Briella Sendele, Amanda Williams and Natalie Williams all belted three-run homers in the first as the Indians bounced back from a loss to Harlem on Monday.
Sendele finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Amanda Williams was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Kendall Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Natalie Kinney was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Braxton Brown picked up the victory, pitching the first five innings and allowing seven hits and three earned runs, walking one and striking out four. Sierra Armstrong pitched the final two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
• BASEBALL: The Hononegah baseball team once again had no problem with visiting Rockford East Wednesday afternoon as the Indians crushed the E-Rabs 15-0.
Hononegah scored three runs in the first, five in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth to close the scoring.
Ryan Anderson took the win on the mound for Hononegah after allowing just two hits.
Gabe Roessler went 2-for-2, while Dylan Sayles was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Grant Preston went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI.
The Indians will be back in action Friday when they host Jefferson.
• GIRLS GOLF: Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden took home medalist honors in Wednesday’s triangular meet with Janesville Parker and Sun Prairie at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Ramsden was consistent, shooting a 44 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine to become the only golfer to break 90 on the day.
Megan Scott, the only other BMHS golfer, shot a 110.