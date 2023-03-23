BELOIT—If you noticed a bunch of old Beloit Snappers items from Pohlman Field going up for auction this week, you may have easily drawn the wrong conclusion.
Instead of signaling the final demise of the long-idle ballpark, those sales actually are a sign of its rebirth.
City of Beloit Director of Parks & Recreation Matt Amundson says renovation of the facility is currently underway, which included the removal of the old Snappers references as well as removal of parts of the ballpark which had fallen into disrepair since the Snappers moved to ABC Supply Stadium in August, 2021.
“We’re trying to make it a viable, safe facility for the public to be at,” Amundson said. “We also wanted to put up signage rebranding the ballpark as a City of Beloit facility.”
That’s why the Snapper paraphernalia had to go.
“There was a bunch of stuff I had suggested we just throw away, but instead we took it to Beloit Auction Service and hopefully selling it will help pay for some of the improvements in the renovation process,” Amundson said.
Pohlman Field will continue to be home to the Beloit Memorial High School baseball team after the City Council approved a three-year agreement with the school district on Monday. The City also has an agreement with Rockford University to play its varsity and varsity reserve home baseball games at Pohlman this spring.
“We have spent a lot of time trying to get the field up to or close to the playing standards when the Snappers played there,” Amundson said. “Both school district and city staff have been working on that.”
Some improvements are simply addition by subtraction. Sections of the old bleachers beyond first base and beyond third base were removed as well as the party decks down both lines. Those areas were considered unsafe.
Some of the sprucing up is as simple as a coat of paint.
“We removed all the outfield signage and uncovered the actual fence,” Amundson said. “When the weather gets nicer we hope we can paint it one consistent color.”
Other aspects to the facelift will be a bit more costly.
“We turned on the lights and there are 12 lights out, but no more than two per tower,” Amundson said. “It’s not an immediate need for Beloit Memorial or Rockford, which will have weekend doubleheaders starting at noon. But at some point, we will want to use them. We have an estimate at what it would cost to bring the equipment in to replace those and how many man hours it will require. It’s not a budgeted item so we are going to have to figure out how we’re going to address that.”
The future use of the main building, which included the Snappers offices, clubhouses and batting cages hasn’t been determined. The Beloit Memorial baseball and softball teams are able to currently use the clubhouses.
“We will have discussions,” Amundson said of use the available space. “One of my suggestions will be to convert that to a small community center where you could have some classroom spaces. I’d like to see that (building) used year-round.”
In addition to the Knights and Rockford University, the local youth baseball program Bennie Elite will use Pohlman Field as a practice site over the summer.
“Pohlman Field has been one of the gems of our parks system and now it has been sitting pretty much vacant for the better part of 18 months, probably longer,” Amundson said. “I want to see it be a viable baseball facility. The more use we have, the more justification I have to look at further expenditures there.”
Telfer Park’s history dates back to 1960 when lands was purchased by the city for $30,000. Originally called Greenfield Park, it was changed to A.D. Telfer Park in 1964 in honor of Archie Telfer, Beloit’s city manager for nearly 25 years, and a baseball diamond was added that year.
Countless high school, Legion and Beloit Blues games were played there before the ballpark underwent a major upgrade and became home to the Class A Midwest League Beloit Brewers in1982.
Renamed Pohlman Field after Beloit’s “Mr. Baseball” Harry C. Pohlman, the stadium was improved again and again, but minor-league ballpark standards were finally impossible to meet there and ABC Supply Stadium became the answer to the franchise’s prayers.
Now it looks like the old ballpark has a reprieve and baseball games will continue being played there into the future.