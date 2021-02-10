BRODHEAD—Cole Hoesly’s run to the state tournament hasn’t been without its share of bumps and bruises.
The Brodhead junior won all 10 of his matches this season, and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament by winning his sectional in the 195-pound weight class.
Hoesly said he was motivated by his older sibling Tyler’s career.
“Tyler made it to sectionals three times, but never made it to state,” Hoesly said. “I’ve always tried to one-up him, so that was a big motivator for me.”
Hoesly advanced to the sectionals in his sophomore year as well, but wasn’t quite ready to make an impact at that level.
“Honestly, I was really just happy to have made it that far,” Hoesly said. “When I got there I was kind of scared and nervous because it was my first sectionals. This year, I felt much more confident. I wasn’t nervous at all.”
Hoesly pinned Cooper Johnston in the second round, then took just over a minute to pin Ben Buchholtz to advance to the finals.
There, he faced his biggest challenge, a match against Jefferson senior Aaron Heine. He defeated Heine via a 21-14 decision, sending him to the state tournament already a champion.
“It was definitely my goal before the season started to get to state,” Hoesly said. “I hadn’t wrestled any of the kids in my bracket, so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. I just knew that I wanted to give it my all. None of them were easy, but definitely the final match was the hardest.”
Chris Hoesly, Cole’s father, is in his first year leading the Cardinal program, and says Cole’s success is a direct result of his hard work.
“He puts in a lot of time, not just to wrestling, but also to football and track,” coach Hoesly said. “Being in the weight room a lot, and using different muscles for different sports was good for him, and good for any athlete.”
While the physical part is critical, coach Hoesly said Cole’s mental game has also improved.
“When you get off the bus and onto the mat, you’re really out there by yourself,” coach Hoesly said. “You’ve got to trust what the good Lord gave you, and trust what you’ve been taught and go out there and give it everything you have until that final whistle. Cole’s done a good job of that.”
Hoesly will face off against Northeastern’s Ian Smith in the first round. A freshman, Smith carries a 14-2 record into the match, which will be held at Adams-Friendship High School instead of the vaunted Kohl Center in Madison due to COVID-19 restrctions.
“I haven’t looked him up yet, but I’m more focused on myself than anything else,” Hoesly said. “I’m definitely not going to underrate him just because he’s a freshman. If you get to this level, you’re a really good wrestler, freshman or not.”
The ability to be a versatile wrestler has been critical to Hoesly’s success.
“How I wrestle just kind of depends on which Cole shows up,” Hoesly said. “Sometimes I come out really aggressive and use my length to my advantage. Other times, I’ll be a defensive wrestler and just wait for the other guy to make a mistake. It just depends on the match.”