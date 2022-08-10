Nationals Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner rounds the bases after his homer off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray during the seventh inning.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

CHICAGO (AP)—Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday.

Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to earn just their second win in 51 games in which they trailed entering the seventh.

