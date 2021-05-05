SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit SoBos built up a 7-2 lead heading into the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as visiting Kirkland Hiawatha rallied for an 8-7 softball victory.
Both teams had seven hits. Alexus Hughes led the SoBos with two. Trinity Mesch had four RBIs, but was saddled with the loss despite striking out 14 batters.
The SoBos had four errors.
• TRACK & FIELD: A four-team meet at Brodhead on Tuesday showcased some of the top track and field talent in the Rock Valley Conference.
Clinton sprinter Sylvia Johansen dominated the competition in the 100 meters, winning in 12.9 seconds. The junior also jumped 15-feet, 7-inches in the long jump, but had to settle for second as Big Foot junior Annie Murphy jumped an impressive 16-6.75. Murphy also won the triple jump in 33-0.5.
Brodhead-Juda’s Emily Welsh won the 400 (1:13.6) and teammate Kalena Riemer won the 800 (2:45.7). Turner’s Jolie Moran was first in the 1600 (6:48.7) and the Trojans’ Lydia Seifarth won the 3200 (13:15.9).
Brodhead-Juda swept the hurdles with Addison Yates winning the 100 hurdles (20.0) and Autumn Wolfe winning the 300 hurdles (1:00..4).
Big Foot swept the relays. Lydia Larson, Ava Beyers, Alyssa Marsh and Murphy won the 4x100 (55.2). Braiya Nolan, Grace Nisius, Larson and Murphy won the 4x200 (1:58.1). Nolan, Nisius, Tess Gillingham and Sydney Wilson won the 4x400 (4:36.4) and Presiegh Arnold, Kyleigh Raupp, Liana Daniels and Lexie Lobeck won the 4x800 (12:00.0).
The Chiefs’ Sydney Lueck won the shot put (32-10) and the discus (101-4). Turner’s Lily Hess was first in the high jump (5-0) and Big Foot’s Gillingham first in the pole vault (7-6).
For the boys, Turner senior Cooper Moran won both the 1600 (4:53.7) and the 3200 (11:02.9).
The Trojans’ Camden Combs won the 200 (23.0).
Big Foot picked up wins from Kaeden Weberpal in the 400 (56.7) and Gus Foster in the 800 (2:12.1).
Brodhead-Juda owned the relays. The team of Syler Weeden, Brady Bruns, Grant Gretebek and Gavin Pinnow won the 4x100 (49.0). Weeden, Bruns and Pinnow teamed with Josiah Engen to win the 4x200 (1:42.9) and Engen, Mario Reyes, Colton Buttke and Marcus McIntyre won the 4x400 (3:59.2). Big Foot did manage to stop a Cardinals’ sweep by winning the 4x800 with Foster, Clayton Flies, Finn Gerard and Parker Wojcik (9:33).
Clinton’s Caleb Bauer won the shot put (41-7.5) and the discus (128-1). Brodhead-Juda’s Engen won the high jump (6-2), while Big Foot’s Tyler Wilson took the long jump (19-5.75) and Turner’s Combs the triple (41-4). The Trojans also picked up a win from Jack Neupert in the pole vault (12-6).
• GIRLS SOCCER: The Beloit Knitro’s young and inexperienced team found the going rough against a more veteran Madison West team in their season opener Tuesday. The Regents won, 13-0.
Beloit goalie Gabrielle Traver had eight saves. West’s attack was led by Abby Bremel and Livi Boller with three goals apiece.